Pickerington Calendar | Aug. and Sept. 2017

The Month of August
Through Dec. 30
Toys and Collectibles
AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, 13515 Yarmouth Dr., www.americanmotorcyclist.com
This exhibit features a collection of toy motorcycles from the past 50 years, including LEGO models, steel toys, and motorized and wind-up motorcycles.
Through Sept. 28
Pickerington Farmers’ Market
Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., 89 N. Center St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Local vendors offer fresh produce, baked goods, meats, crafts and more during the fifth year of Pickerington’s farmers’ market.
Through Aug. 26
Yoga in the Park
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Free yoga class. Bring your own yoga mat if participating.
Aug. 5
Andrew Welsh-Huggins
Noon-2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1738 Hill Rd. N., www.bn.com
Andrew Welsh-Huggins, author of The Hunt and Capitol Punishment, visits the bookstore for a signing.
Aug. 5
Pelotonia
8 a.m., Olde Pickerington Village, www.pelotonia.org
Join the Pickerington community as it comes together to celebrate the participants of the 2017 Pelotonia bike tour.
Jason Diehl
Aug. 11
Reynoldsburg-Pickerington Rotary Golf Outing
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Links at Groveport Golf Club, 1005 Richardson Rd., Groveport, www.rprotaryclub.com
The Reynoldsburg-Pickerington Rotary Golf Outing presents its annual golf outing, with proceeds benefiting scholarships for students in the Reynoldsburg and Pickerington school districts, Fairfield County Meals on Wheels, Tyler's Light and more.
Aug. 16
First Day of School
Aug. 19
Pickerington KidsFes
9 a.m.-noon, Mount Carmel Sports Complex, 630 Hill Rd. N., www.kidslinked.com
This family festival features bounce houses, food trucks, a marketplace, live performances and a foam run.
Aug. 19
MMA Insurance Family Fun Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
MMA Insurance Family Fun Day features friendly rides, games and entertainment in the heart of Olde Pickerington Village at Victory Park, including an inflatable bounce house, face painting and prizes.
Aug. 25
Tyler’s Light Golf Outing
Noon-7 p.m., The Golf Club at Little Turtle, 5400 Little Turtle Way W. Westerville, www.tylerslight.com
The sixth annual Tyler’s Light Golf Outing benefits the organization's efforts to fight drug addiction and abuse.
The Month of September
Sept. 4
Lions Club Parade and Fish Fry
10 a.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Pickerington's annual Labor Day tradition is a major community event and a fundraiser for the Pickerington Lions Club.
Sept. 4
Dog Splash
4:30-7 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr., www.pickerington.net
The last of the season to swim with your dog at the Pickerington Community Pool. Patrons must provide proof of rabies and current vaccinations at entry. No dogs in heat permitted.
Sept. 7
Silmarillion Book Group
7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org
The library's brand new book club for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien holds its first meeting.
Sept. 8-9
Lithopolis Honeyfest
3-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Columbus Street, downtown Lithopolis, www.centralohiobeekeeper.com
Bee beards, a honey bake-off, mead and wine tastings, live music, artwork, beekeeping demonstrations, and more highlight this Fairfield County tradition.
Sept. 9-Dec. 31
In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org
The Decorative Arts Center's next exhibition highlights the evolution of photography.
Sept. 15-17
Seton Parish Fall Festival
5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd. N., www.setonparishfestival.com
Seton Parish's 28th annual Fall Festival features family entertainment, food, games, rides, raffles, and performances by Shucking Bubba Deluxe and the Reaganomics.
Sept. 16
CommUNITY Fair
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd., www.pickerington.k12.oh.us
Now in its second year, the CommUNITY Fair celebrates Pickerington's diversity with educational opportunities, performances, games and crafts.
Sept. 16-Feb. 25
A Very Private Collection
Ohio Glass Museum, 124 W Main St., www.ohioglassmuseum.org
A wide variety of vintage glass items from 1875-1920 from an anonymous private collection is on display.
Sept. 19
PPL Book Club
7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org
The library's main book club discusses A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles.
Sept. 30
Tyler’s Light Benefit Ride
11 a.m.-5 p.m., American Legion Post 283, 7725 Refugee Rd., www.tylerslight.com
This sixth annual motorcycle race raises money for Tyler’s Light’s addiction fighting efforts.