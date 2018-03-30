Pickerington Calendar | April and May 2018

April

April 5

Madame X: The First Lady of Cryptology

7:30-9 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickeringtonhistoricalsociety.com

This program, led by historian Travis Risner, focuses on Westerville’s famed Agnes Meyer Driscoll, the “First Lady of Cryptology,” and her Naval service during World War I and World War II.

April 7-Dec. 15

Historical Museum Open House

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickeringtonhistoricalsociety.com

This year’s Saturday Open Houses will feature local artifacts from Adena weapons and tools to Pickerington’s first town pump.

April 8

Paws 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run

1 p.m., Hereford Drive, pickpaws5k.weebly.com

This fourth annual event, sponsored by Pickerington Lions Club and Leo Club with Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, raises money for Guide Dog for the Blind (Pilot Dog Inc.). Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs.

April 12-15

Little Shop of Horrors

7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 3 p.m. April 15, Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way, www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Seymour, Audrey, Mr. Mushnik and the ravenous man-eating plant Audrey II take the stage at Central.

April 13

Small Business Summit

7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Zion Church, 5780 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

This brand-new Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce event brings in speakers for a day of professional development for local and regional small business owners.

April 21

Arbor Day Celebration

9 a.m. ,Sycamore Creek Path, 500 Hereford Dr., www.pickerington.net

This annual celebration features the Pickerington Community Choir, a Cub Scout color guard performance, a chance to meet the winners of the third grade essay contest, presentation of the Tree City USA award and more.

April 21

Brevard Circle 5K

11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Elementary School, 500 Sycamore Creek St., www.pickeringtont1d.com

This fifth annual 5K raises money and awareness for type 1 diabetes.

April 21

Violet Township Women’s League Style Show

11:30 a.m., Jefferson Golf & Country Club, 7271 Jefferson Meadows Dr., Blacklick, www.vtwl.org

This 19th annual Violet Township Women’s League event, which features a luncheon and raffle in addition to the style show, raises money for the league’s community service scholarship fund.

April 26

Meet the Author: Sieglinde Martin

7-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Local author Martin discusses her new book, Small Feet on the Run, a true story about 18 children in Germany and other parts of Europe during World War II.

April 26-29

A Chorus Line

7:30 p.m. April 26-28, 2 p.m. April 29, Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd., www.picknorththeatre.com

North’s student actors present the renowned Marvin Hamlisch play set on a Broadway stage during auditions for a musical.

May

May 4

Shred Day

5-7 p.m., Derek Abner Insurance Agency Inc., 60 Hill Rd. S., www.derekabnerinsurance.com

Visitors to this inaugural Shred Day event may shred up to five boxes of documents for free.

May 5

Tyler’s Light 5K Run/Walk

10 a.m., Toll Gate Middle School, 12183 Toll Gate Rd., www.tylerslight.com

The seventh annual 5K is open to anyone who wants to participate, and raises money and awareness to encourage people to live a drug-free life by spreading its “speak up and save a life” message.

May 5

Pickerington Comic Fest

10 a.m-5 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Authors, artists, cosplayers, food trucks, panel discussions, games and more come together for this fifth annual event, previously known as the Big Comic Show.

May 5

Magic with a Message

7 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd., www.facebook.com/takestepscolumbus

This charity magic show, featuring multiple stage performers, raises money for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

May 11

Pickerington Area Chamber Golf Classic

Noon-6 p.m., Turnberry Golf Course, 1145 Clubhouse Ln., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

This Pickerington tradition features, in addition to golf, lunch, snacks, prizes and camaraderie.

May 12

Pickerington Village MayFest

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pickerington Village, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

This family event, which includes the popular Chocolate Hop, will feature craft vendors on Columbus Street as well as food and live music.

May 12

Pickerington Community Chorus presents Get Happy!

3 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd., www.pickeringtoncommunitychorus.com

The Pickerington Community Chorus puts on its spring concert.

May 17

Discover the Dream

6-10 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.stjude.org

Now in its 13th year, this annual event raises money for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. It features cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, a patient speaker, and a “Give to Live” event.

May 19-Aug. 12

Creating the Illusion: Costumes and Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

Inspired by the book Creating the Illusion by Jay Jorgensen and Donald Scoggins, this exhibit features 42 costumes from Forrest Gump, Coming to America, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and many other Paramount films.

May 26

High School Graduation

9 a.m. North, noon Central, World Harvest Church, 4595 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester, www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Members of the class of 2018 at Pickerington’s two high schools turn their tassels.