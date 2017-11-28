Pickerington’s newest senior living community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spectrum Retirement Communities The garden of Sycamore Creek

A new addition to the Pickerington community adds to an already robust list of senior living options.

Sycamore Creek Senior Living, operated by Spectrum Retirement Communities LLC, opened its doors in late September at 611 Windmiller Dr., offering 10 different floor plans across its apartments.

“We are a senior living community that balances seniors’ independence and activities,” says Executive Director Alison Morris. “We offer a social lifestyle and amenities that allow the seniors to enjoy their retirement years without having to worry about living in their homes.”

Morris emphasizes bi-weekly housekeeping and maintenance service as one of Sycamore Creek’s most popular features.

“(Residents) can finally have the peace of mind knowing that day-to-day home maintenance issues won’t be burdening them,” she says.

This frees residents up to meet and connect with their new neighbors through Sycamore Creek’s many socialization events, such as happy hour, cooking classes, Wii bowling and poetry groups, Morris says. As more and more seniors make Sycamore Creek their home, the close-knit community continues to grow.

Other amenities include:

A wellness center and fitness room;

A library with computers and Internet connection;

A washer and dryer in each apartment;

An in-house beauty salon;

Flexible dining times; and

Scheduled transportation.

“We offer scheduled transportation, so if a resident needs to go to a doctor’s appointment or to church on Sunday, they can do so,” says Morris.

Although it’s not assisted living and doesn’t charge a buy-in fee, Sycamore Creek has supportive services available should a resident need them.

“Residents have emergency pendants in case anything happens,” says Morris. “We have a 24-hour concierge here on site, and there is always a staff member in the community.”

Sycamore Creek accepts residents ages 55 and up.

“We take residents … who want to be independent and engaged in their community, but want to know they are going to be able to age in place,” says Morris.

For more information, visit www.spectrumretirement.com.

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Pickerington Area Senior Living Options

Abbington of Pickerington Assisted Living

9480 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

www.abbingtononline.com

This community offers a stress-free living environment, staffed 24 hours a day with trained, caring workers who assist with daily living needs such as dressing and bathing. An emergency call response system connects every suite, private bath and common area to immediate assistance as needed. Abbington residents enjoy private rooms, five acres of scenic wooded grounds and walking paths plus many common area amenities. Its lobby features a cozy fireplace, welcoming residents home.

Amber Park Assisted Living Community

401 Hill Rd. N.

www.seniorlivinginstyle.com

For seniors who value their independence, Amber Park offers security and care alongside its many activities and programs. The CPR- and first aid-certified workers promptly respond to every call for assistance while registered nurses on staff evaluate residents’ health needs. To maintain seniors’ active lifestyles, Amber Park coordinates social events, fitness classes, excursions and even community service events in which to participate.

Wesley Ridge Retirement Community

2225 Taylor Park, Reynoldsburg

www.wesleyridge.com

Residents thrive in either independent living or assisted living, as Wesley Ridge offers both. It features a host of services including rehabilitation services, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, concierge services, and hospice. Other features include a beauty salon, ice cream parlor and general store, chapel, library, and computer area. Its connection to Otterbein University brings bright young students into the community, as well as mini-courses and workshops to its lifelong learners.

Brookdale Lakeview Crossing

4000 Lakeview Crossing, Groveport

www.brookdale.com

Situated in a quiet neighborhood, Brookdale invites residents to relax and enjoy a peaceful living environment. It offers two lifestyle options, assisted living and memory care, making it a great fit for both individuals and couples. Brookdale’s many entertainment options include trips to local attractions such as COSI, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Buckeye Lake, as well as bingo nights and a lively “senior prom.”

