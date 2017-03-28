Pickerington resident follows equestrian dreams at the University of South Carolina

What do you do as a parent if your daughter loves playing with the stuffed animal horses you buy her?

Do you buy her more stuffed animals? Do you take her to a petting zoo or farm to be able to touch a real one?

The obvious answer – at least for Bridgett White’s parents, Dave and Vicki – was to buy their daughter her own horse at the age of 6.

“I was so excited and fell in love even more,” says White. “I started taking lessons, and from then on, I just kept growing with (the) sport and taking it more and more seriously.”

The training seems to have paid off, as White signed a National Letter of Intent in 2015 to join the University of South Carolina’s equestrian team. She is now in her second year, specializing in reining for the Gamecocks.

White attended Pickerington High School Central, where she was a member of the student council, involved in the Key Club and voted homecoming queen in 2014. Her activities in school, though, coupled with horse shows and training, left little time for a social life.

“I was always gone on the weekends for horse shows, or I was riding during the summer when all of my friends wanted to get together,” White says. “Thankfully, I always had very supportive friends regarding my sport. Most of them played sports also, so they understood the commitment.”

When having to decide between schools to attend to further her riding career, White had to choose between South Carolina, the University of Georgia and Baylor University. White says South Carolina was always near the top of her list because of its status as the top program in the nation, and her inclination toward the university was only confirmed on her visit.

“I met the team and coaches and they made me feel like I was already a part of the team. It was a comfortable fit for me,” White says. “The girls on the team were so nice and had such a strong bond. I wanted to be a part of it all.”

Among White’s proudest accomplishments are winning Reserve Champion in her class at the All American Quarter Horse Congress, the largest single-breed horse show in the world – which happens to be held right here in central Ohio in the fall – and winning a point for her team in her first meet for the Gamecocks.

“That was huge for me because, here, you’re no longer riding for yourself. You’re riding for your team,” White says.

