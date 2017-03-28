Springtime Snacktime

Chocolate Hop

Mini candy bars, fudge, brownies, chocolate-covered Oreos – you name it, one of the 19 different stops on the Chocolate Hop likely has it.

Olde Pickerington Village businesses come together to host the seventh annual Chocolate Hop on May 5.

Not only does the event give residents a chance to indulge in an assortment of chocolate treats, it also brings awareness to what local businesses have to offer. Each will highlight its day-to-day services alongside its once-a-year tasty treat.

This year will feature live music in the gazebo and include returning stops such as the much-anticipated chocolate fondue at David Beckham Photography, which Peggy Portier, the event’s chairwoman, says “is always a hit.”

This year’s Chocolate Hop is the first major one-time event of the new Pickerington Village Association. The organization formerly known as the Olde Pickerington Village Business Association was relaunched March 20 with a renewed focus on serving the community and building awareness of Olde Pickerington Village.

Each participant’s $5 donation – to obtain a map and be eligible for treats – benefits the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society.

Food Truck Frenzy

The following month, Pickerington hosts the third annual Food Truck Frenzy, benefiting the PCMA Food Pantry of Pickerington.

The event is slated for June 4 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Last year, residents showed incredible support for the fundraiser, generating almost $20,000 in just six hours. Despite the rain, crowds formed to try a bite from the many food trucks, including Aloha Streatery, Butch’s Italian Café, Dimsum Luck, Fun’l Frenzy, Por’Ketta, Schmidt’s Sausage Truck, Street Thyme and Trucking Delicious.

“While the kids play, make crafts or get their faces painted, adults can eat great food and enjoy performances from local talent,” says PCMA Director of Community Relations and Development Barbara Meek. “We really want to make the Food Truck Frenzy an event for the entire family, and we’ve learned a lot in the last two years to make this something community members can look forward to.”

Prior to the inception of the Food Truck Frenzy in 2015, the food pantry was relying on the Plaza of Lights as its main fundraising event.

“We were finding that our sole fundraiser wasn’t getting us through the end of the year, so we began looking into other opportunities to find funding,” Meek says. “Fortunately, it has done that for us, as well as raised awareness of hunger in the community.”

Besides the food, event highlights include a children’s area featuring inflatables and a life-size foosball game; crafts and activities such as balloon art and face painting; and a variety of musical performances, including a show by singer-songwriter and local favorite Chris Logsdon.

RECIPE

Hawaiian Salted Caramel with Almond Latte

(Courtesy of Food Truck Frenzy supporter Little Red Coffee Van)

Ingredients

3 shots Cubano espresso

2 Tbsp. almond powder

2 oz. Hawaiian salted caramel syrup

6 oz. steamed milk

Instructions

Combine ingredients in a 12-oz. coffee cup and serve.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

