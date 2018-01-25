Music and desserts highlights annual school fundraiser

In this day and age, when school music programs are more reliant on dedicated boosters than ever, Pickerington Local Schools is fortunate to have a super-sweet means of supporting its orchestras.

“All music is important to a school system,” says Leslie Braidech, director of orchestras at Pickerington High School Central, Diley Middle School and Ridgeview Junior High School. “Not only is it a chance for self-expression, it is also a chance for kids to work together as a team.”

Braidech has been part of Central’s strings program, which features a chamber orchestra and concert orchestra, since 2012. When she arrived, she was faced with a task that many public-school arts programs are faced with: coming up with ways to fundraise.

“Having taught in the private sector for so many years, one of those things you always have to do in public schools, especially in the arts, is fundraising,” Braidech says.

Central had long been part of an annual sausage and cheese fundraiser for music needs. Braidech, also a member of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, wanted to continue with the fundraising approach, but in a way that could showcase the orchestra’s talents the way the Cleveland Pops Orchestra its talents.

“I sat down with my treasurer and the president of the boosters and told them I had this idea to change the way we fundraise,” Braidech says. “We can fundraise by having our students do what they should be doing, and that is playing their instruments.”

Now in its sixth year, the Heart Strings fundraiser is slated for Feb. 3 at Peace United Methodist Church. The event showcases the orchestras of Central, Diley and Ridgeview, and also offers a silent auction and basket raffle.

“It’s all about the experience and the fact that they are learning something they might not know a whole lot about is great,” Braidech says.

The event pulls in attendees from beyond the borders of the Pickerington school district, Braidech says. The dessert reception that follows the performance, offering a variety of delectable treats, is always a big hit.

“We also have several music teachers who are donating lessons every year, which is great for the kids and the overall strength of the music program,” she says.

Among the opportunities afforded by the additional funding are classroom visits by world-renowned artists, who students then have the chance to play with on stage. This year, jazz violinist Christian Howes visit Central to share his knowledge in jazz and improvisation.

“It’s all about the experience and the fact that they are learning something they might not know a whole lot about is great,” Braidech says.

For more information on the event or to learn how to get involved with supporting the orchestras, email pickorch@gmail.com or visit www.pickstrings.org.

Rocco Falleti is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Heart Strings

Feb. 3, 6-8:30 p.m.

Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd.

$10 adults, $8 students and senior citizens

Recipe: Chocolate Decadence

Courtesy Leslie Braidech and the soon-to-be-released Bach to the Kitchen Central orchestra cookbook

Ingredients

1 ¼ lbs. dark sweet chocolate

½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. (1 ¼ sticks) unsalted butter

5 eggs

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. flour

1 ¼ cups whipping cream

2 Tbsp. powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. orange liqueur (optional)

10 oz. package frozen raspberries, thawed

Instructions

Prepare one day in advance of serving.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Melt 1 lb. chocolate with butter in a double boiler; set aside. In large metal bowl over boiling water, beat sugar and eggs with a wire whisk until sugar dissolves and mixture is warm.

With electric mixer, immediately beat mixture until triple in volume (5-10 minutes). Fold flour and chocolate mixture into egg mixture. Pour into 8-inch round cake pan lined with parchment paper. Bake for exactly 15 minutes, then allow to cool. Place in freezer for at least 24 hours.

When ready to serve, remove cake from pan and peel off paper. Place on a serving plate. Whip cream with powdered sugar and orange liqueur until peaks form. Top cake with whipped cream mixture, reserving some for piping through pastry bag for rosette decorations on top, if desired.

With a potato peeler, form curls from remaining (room temperature) chocolate and pile curls in center of whipped cream topping. Puree raspberries in blender and sieve out seeds.

Allow cake to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. Serve with raspberry puree. Serves 12.