News & info from Pickerington | April/May 2017

Sycamore Creek Senior Living

Brand new retirement community to open in Pickerington in the fall

When seniors no longer want to live at home on their own, Sycamore Creek Senior Living, Pickerington’s newest independent living apartments, hopes to provide them with a beautiful safe haven that “feels like home.”

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, repeatedly ranked by SeniorAdvisor.com in the Top 10 annual Best of Senior Living Awards in the U.S., is constructing a 24-hour staffed retirement community at 611 Windmiller Dr.

Pickerington was chosen as one of Spectrum Retirement Communities’ newest locations in Ohio because of the demographics in the area.

“We feel that we can serve the seniors in this area,” said Kathleen MacDonald, vice president of marketing.

Though the facility does not open until September, Spectrum is already leasing some of its 132 apartments, which feature full kitchens, washers and dryers.

“The community will be three stories with a total of 137,000 square feet on 5.38 acres of land,” MacDonald said. “Forty percent of the community will be dedicated to community space.”

An elegant dining room that features a made-to-order menu and lighter fare options, a casual bistro, a private dining room for family and special occasions, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a full-service beauty salon and day spa, a theater with surround sound, cozy lounges with fireplaces, meeting rooms for clubs and activities, a greenhouse, and a resource library with computers are some of the amenities offered as part of the community space.

Sycamore Creek also offers a wellness center, physical rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy, a book club, mental fitness programs, transportation, and trips to shopping centers and other entertainment venues.

Dining, most of the amenities, bi-weekly housekeeping and linen service, and utilities – water, gas, electric, cable TV and trash removal – are included in a senior’s rent.

Unlike some retirement communities, Sycamore Creek offers month-to-month apartment leases with no buy-in. Short-term respite stays after illness, injury or surgery are available.

Small pets are also welcome to join seniors in their apartments, so the four-legged member of the family does not have to find a new home.

Seniors and family members of seniors can get more information about Sycamore Creek by emailing info@sycamorecreekseniorliving.com or calling 614-210-3252.

Sycamore Creek hopes Pickerington seniors will make it the place to call home.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

City’s first-ever microbrewery to heat up Pickerington this spring

Combustion Brewery & Taproom wants to kindle the thirst of Pickerington residents and the surrounding community for its fresh, handcrafted, made-in-house ales and lagers.

Keith Jackson, the former head brewer at Gordon Biersch in the Arena District for five years and owner of Combustion, was looking for just the right setting to craft his own brews and create a community gathering place – a social hotspot, a “go-to” – for people to meet up for a beer with friends, family and guests.

The Pickerington Creamery, located at 80 W. Church St., is the perfect setting for the brewery.

“The building is one of a kind and has amazing character. The inherently industrial feel of the building stylistically is what we wanted, and the fact that it is authentic is not something you come across every day,” Jackson said. “The fact that it was previously a production facility lends favorably for a brewery to set up shop. We also chose Pickerington because it seemed like a city that was thirsty.”

Jackson said the company started with a “vision of what a brewery could be, then with a lot of hard work and burning the candle at both ends,” the idea and work ignited: Combustion.

“We were fortunate enough to obtain a loan from the Fairfield County Revolving Loan Fund, an amazing local economic development​ initiative that is helping small businesses​ all over Fairfield County,” Jackson said. “​We also worked with the Small Business Administration and Heartland Bank for additional financing and have a group of over 30 people who believed in the vision and ​invested​ their hard-earned money to help us get started. I’m forever grateful to everyone who helped make this all happen.”

Jackson feels it is important for his business, which currently consists of 12 employees, to have a personal connection to the community.

“We plan to support local initiatives and nonprofits through fundraising events,” Jackson said. “Long-term, our intention is to become part of the fabric of Pickerington; for Combustion to become ubiquitous with Pickerington.”

Residents can follow Combustion on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to be the first to learn about the official opening of the brewery and taproom.

​

Olde Pickerington Village Farmers’ Market

Now in its fifth year, market spotlights local growers and Olde Village

Farm-fresh produce, dairy, meat, jams, jellies, baked goods and an assortment of other homemade products and crafts from Ohio are ready for Pickerington shoppers to pick when the Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market opens for business June 1.

Organizer Peggy Portier of the Pickerington Village Association (PVA) said the fifth annual Farmers’ Market will be held every Thursday through Sept. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at 89 N. Center St.

The City and Mayor Lee Gray, said Portier, have contributed to the market’s rapid growth by allowing the market to use a lot in the village and providing access to electrical service and improved parking.

To be a part of the market, the products must be grown or produced in Ohio.

“Also, we think it is a good way to showcase the Village and offer a weekly social event to the public,” Portier said. “We like to support locally owned small businesses, and the market is a good way to do that.”

The market can accommodate 45 vendors each week.

“Since all products must be from Ohio, we won’t have things like sweet corn, tomatoes or cantaloupes at the beginning. We are at the mercy of the Ohio growing season,” Portier said. “There will be plenty of early spring items like fresh-picked lettuce, radishes, green onions, asparagus and spinach.”

Residents can find out what new items are available at the market by signing up for email notices at pickfarmers@hotmail.com. That email address can also be used to ask the market organizers questions.

News on what’s fresh at the market can also be gathered by following the Pickerington Farmers’ Market on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Spring Events

Breakfast with the Bunny, Arbor Day Celebration and Community Pool happenings

Pickerington is hopping with a variety of spring events for the entire community.

On Saturday, April 8, the Easter Bunny pauses from his egg-citing delivery schedule to have breakfast with children at the Pickerington Senior Center, located at 150 Hereford Dr.

Tickets for the 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. seatings are $6 and must be purchased by April 6 at the Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department. Breakfast with the Bunny is free for children 2 and under, but still requires reservations.

Children and their parents can munch with the bunny, make crafts, play games and have their pictures taken. All proceeds benefit the Pickerington Senior Center.

On Saturday, April 22, a celebration of the City’s commitment to preserving the beauty of its trees and landscape will be held at the Simsbury Disc Golf Course at 9 a.m.

The annual Arbor Day Celebration, sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department, will feature music by the Pickerington Community Chorus, a brief history lesson about Arbor Day, a color guard presented by Cub Scouts and the presentation of the Tree City USA award to the City. The winners of the third grade essay contest will also be announced, and light refreshments will be served for the enjoyment of the participants.

April is the month for residents to get into the swim of things and save at the Pickerington Community Pool. Early bird registration for pool passes runs through April 30, and signups for swim lessons start May 1.

This year there are three swim sessions. Sessions are June 5-16, June 19-30 and July 10-21. Classes run from 9:40-10:10 a.m., 10:20-10:50 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m., 4:50-5:20 p.m. and 5:25-5:55 p.m.

Information on swim fees and other special events sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department are online at www.pickerington.net or can be obtained by calling Parks and Recreation at 614-833-2211.