News and Information From Violet Township

Land of Leisure

Violet Township pursues a new community center

By John Eisel, Director of Operations, and Holly Mattei, AICP, Development Director

As many likely know, Violet Township is pursuing the feasibility and potential funding options to construct and operate a new community center. Over the course of the coming months, more community meetings and input will be solicited from our residents.

This movement is motivated by the results of a statistically valid 2016 recreation and leisure survey that indicated strong support for a new community center that could potentially include indoor leisure swimming pools, walking and jogging track, cardiovascular fitness equipment, and lap lanes for swimming lessons and exercise.

There were 1,001 completed surveys evenly distributed across the geographic area of the township. This survey had a confidence level of 95% with a margin of error of +/-3, simply meaning that the results are very reliable and adequately represent the population as a whole.

This survey provides a substantial amount of valuable information showing support for increased recreation and leisure activities within our community. The charts (PNGs in the folder) summarize some of these survey results.

More than 37% of the respondents indicated they were dissatisfied with the availability of leisure opportunities in our community.

More than 73% were either very likely or somewhat likely to vote in favor of an increase in property tax of $6/month/$100,000 of home value to fund the community center.

79% indicated they would be willing to pay at least $40 per month for a family pass.

Violet Township has hired Moody Nolan, an architectural firm, to complete a conceptual analysis of the space and programming of a community center. The Township has also hired Rockmill Financial Consulting to obtain advice on funding options and financial matters related to this project.

A series of public meetings and focus groups will help the consultants identify recommendations for the size of the community center, the types of activities to be included in it, and options for funding the construction and operation of the community center.

Our goal is to continue the work with our residents and consultants to determine the feasibility and necessary funding for the project. We then want to present it to you, our voters, to make the final decision to move forward with the construction of a community center.

We encourage everyone to be involved in this process. To learn more about how to participate or to find answers to your questions, please contact Violet Township: John Eisel, Director of Operations, or Holly Mattei, Development Director, at 614-575-5556.

Food for Thought

Violet Township Fire Department honors the service of its past and current members

By Assistant Fire Chief Jim Paxton

As we enter the heart of the summer months, our memories of the lingering winter begin to fade. We are once again immersed in the joy of warm weather gatherings and events.

Extended daylight allows us to squeeze more into our days. We are busy with yard work, sporting events, trips to the pool and vacations. It also offers us an opportunity to relax and enjoy nature, family and friends.

During my years of growth and development as a firefighter, summer meant an opportunity to sit on the wall along the front ramp of the firehouse. At old Station 591, this evening ritual put the participating crew members right in the midst of whatever was happening at Victory Park or downtown Pickerington.

We’d get updated on softball scores as the teams exiting Sycamore Park waited for the traffic light to change. We were often given the privilege of showing off the fire trucks to kids entering or exiting the park. We played basketball and H.O.R.S.E. We often discussed, and occasionally solved, world problems. It was one of the many perks of being assigned to that station.

With the new station up and running, I look forward to discovering what new rituals will emerge. New equipment, new policies and new routines will be established. In some regards, it will resemble the beginning years of having a full-time, paid staff.

In the previous edition of this magazine, I reflected upon the volunteer members of the Violet Township Fire Department who laid the groundwork for the growth and opportunities of the current organization. Their commitment and efforts are immeasurable. I would be remiss if I did not pay tribute and reflect upon those Department members of the organization who formulated the ingredients in the fledgling years of the career staff.

Although some of us are still proudly serving from those early hire dates, many have retired due to injuries. A few have fulfilled their time and age requirements and have retired. Unfortunately, we lost a great friend and peer to an unexpected illness and death.

A career in the Fire/EMS Service is a very special and unique gift, but it does have some side effects on one’s life. This work takes both a physical and an emotional toll. Whether serving in a busy urban area, a more sedate suburban community or a rural volunteer department, first responders will encounter some things that most normal people avoid.

Although we put forth a great deal of time and effort preparing both our mind and bodies for the rigors of the job, we place a significant strain on backs, joints and emotions.

We don’t often get to choose the terrain, elevation or conditions where we operate. Rarely do we take time to stretch and warm up before we ask our bodies to lift, pull or carry something or someone. We are exposed to everyone’s illnesses. Sometimes, both food and sleep are rare commodities.

Most people in the business encounter events or runs they will carry with them forever. A sound or smell may trigger an instant vision or recall of the scene.

As a profession, we are just now learning to identify and appropriately deal with the effects of PTSD. We are continuously trying to battle our exposure to cancer causing carcinogens, whether from the exhaust of our trucks or the hidden contaminants of smoke. Our scars are many; internal, external and psychological.

Since 1986, many have applied, been hired and served this department and the community. Some have left on their own accord to chase other opportunities and endeavors. Some have made a career with the Violet Township Fire Department.

Some have been leaders by example and others by action. One even led with a distinguishing mustache and an expressive look. Their humor healed in tough times, their tenacity drove us through the challenging times. Each possessed expertise in some facet of the mission.

To Rob Knode, Darrel McDowell, Dick Winter, Dave Zagoric, Jim Holcomb, Dave Woodward, Don Searls, Rick Leaver, Bob Rohr, Doug Barr, John Eisel, Tim White, Dan Kellermeyer and Ron Metzger, I say thank you.

You have each left an undeniable footprint on the organization. Your peers, brothers and sisters have benefited from your presence. I hope the scars you carry are not perceived just as remnants of your pain and sacrifice, but rather as symbols of your dedication and service.