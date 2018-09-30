News and information from the City of Pickerington

Fabulous Fun-Filled Family Fall Festivities Will Bewitch Pickerington Residents in October

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, the Haunted Village returns to Olde Pickerington Village for fun for the fearless and the not so fearless from 6-8 p.m. Ghost tours, storytelling, hayrides, a haunted house, trick or treat in Olde Village businesses, KIDSTOWN, and much more will be the free fare for residents. The evening is sponsored by the City of Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department, Pickerington Village Association, the Pickerington Lions Club and H.O.P.E Ministry of Violet Baptist Church.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, City Hall will be the perfect place for little princesses, goblins, and other costumed characters to weave their way through the building for a free Tots Trick or Treat from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Children ages 2-5 years are encouraged to wear a costume and enjoy a safe trick or treat with an adult through City Hall, located at 100 Lockville Road. Later that evening, the community will celebrate Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

In November, children will be counting the days down for the annual Breakfast with Santa. Ticket sales for the popular breakfast are on sale from Nov. 1-29. No tickets are sold at the door. There are three seating opportunities to eat and meet with Santa at the Pickerington Senior Center, located at 150 Hereford Drive, on Saturday, Dec. 1. Breakfast reservations are for 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 11 a.m. The merry morning, which benefits the Pickerington Senior Center, features breakfast, crafts, holiday music, a gift shop, bake sale, and a visit with Santa. Tickets are $6 per person and can be purchased at Pickerington Parks and Recreation at 100 Lockville Road. Children 2 years old and under are free.

“Each year we look forward to a few of our staple events and these include Haunted Village, Tots Trick or Treat and Breakfast with Santa,” says Rebecca Medinger Pickerington Parks and Recreation Director. “All of these events are a great way to create memories with family and friends.”

For additional information on any of the events, you can contact Parks and Recreation at 614-833-2211 or visit www.pickerington.net.

Senior Citizens in Pickerington are Helping Children Create Memories

Pickerington Parks and Recreation Director Rebecca Medinger says her department heavily relies on the kindness of senior volunteers for many popular programs and children’s events.

Each year, senior volunteers provide chilling tales as ghost story tellers and tour guides when the Haunted Village in Olde Pickerington comes alive in October. Other senior volunteers assist the Haunted Village as hay ride attendants and treat bag distributors.

The Historical Society also uses a variety of volunteers to transform the Pickerington Historical Museum into the bewitching Haunted Museum. After Halloween, senior volunteers are helping children get ready for a visit with Old Saint Nick. Medinger says that nearly 30 volunteers with the Pickerington Senior Center set the tables, prepare food, and serve Breakfast with Santa to a sell-out group of children who can’t wait to dine with Santa.

During the breakfast, parents can buy some holiday crafts and baked goodies that seniors have prepared while their children browse for gifts at Santa’s secret work shop. There are even senior elves who help children wrap the presents they buy at the work shop. Of course, one of the most important volunteers of that day is a senior who is jolly enough to step into Santa’s big shoes.

The Santa senior must be able to listen to long lists of holiday requests, provide the perfect photo opportunity, and utter a magical “Ho, Ho, Ho!” When Santa’s senior elves aren’t helping at the breakfast, many of them are answering Santa’s mail. Each year the North Pole Express Mailbox is placed outside City Hall so that children can send Santa letters with their holiday wishes.

“Last year Santa and his Pickerington Senior Center helpers responded to 586 letters in three weeks,” Medinger says.

In the spring, nearly 30 senior volunteers are hopping into the season with Breakfast with the Bunny. The event gives children an opportunity to dine with the bunny, do some crafts, and visit with him before he sets out to fill the baskets of all good boys and girls.

Medinger says that the seniors do a wonderful job helping the Parks and Recreation staff make sure all the events are fun for children and run smoothly.

“The events provide an important opportunity for seniors to be active and involved in the community and the programs bring the wide range of generations together for great community events,” Medinger says.

Seniors interested in sharing their skills and time with the City can contact Parks and Recreation Department at 614-833-2211 or the Pickerington Senior Center at 614-837-3020.