News and Information from the City of Pickerington

Springtime in Pickerington

Mark your calendar for these exciting upcoming events

Pickerington is hopping with a variety of spring events for the entire community.

The season kicked off with Breakfast with the Bunny on Saturday, March 24, but there’s much more in store.

On Saturday, April 21, a celebration of the City’s commitment to preserving the beauty of its trees and landscape, will be held at the Sycamore Creek Park Arboretum at 9 a.m.

The annual Arbor Day Celebration, sponsored by theParks and Recreation Department, will feature music by the Pickerington Community Chorus, a brief history lesson about Arbor Day, a color guard presented by the Cub Scouts and the presentation of the Tree City USA award to the City. The winners of the third-grade essay contest will also be recognized. Light refreshments will be served for the enjoyment of the attendees.

April is the month for residents to get into the swim of things and save at the Pickerington Community Pool. Early bird registration for pool passes runs through April 30, and signups for swim lessons starts April 30.

On Saturday, May 12, families are invited out to the Pickerington Community Pool parking lots to explore various emergency and maintenance vehicles at the annual Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m.-noon. Skid steers, fire trucks, tractors, dump trucks and Gators will be on hand for children to explore. Children can sit in the driver’s seat, ask questions about the vehicles and even get their own driver’s license.

Information on swim fees and other special events sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department are online at www.pickerington.net or can be obtained by calling Parks and Recreation at 614-833-2211.

Code Enforcement News

By Mike Magee, Zoning Inspector

As spring and summer approach, it’s a good time to share information that can help keep our City looking great and property values high.

As the zoning inspector for the City, my duties include investigating reported code violations and working to resolve them. In most cases, the violation is due to a lack of knowledge about the code, and is easily resolved to the satisfaction of the resident and the City. On extremely rare occasions, the issue has to be resolved in Mayor’s Court.

The following list includes the most commonly reported code violations (with examples):

Grass and/or nuisance weeds – lawns higher than 6 inches or overgrown with weeds Inoperable vehicles – visibly inoperable (flat tires, no license plates, etc.) Trash – receptacles left out or left in front of house, trash left out more than 24 hours before Friday pickup RV/trailer parking – RV/trailers left in street, driveway or front yard setback Vehicle parking – vehicles parked in front or side yards Permitting – permits not obtained for various home projects (fences, patios, pools, driveways, etc.) Signs – permits not obtained for various types of signs, signs not picked up Property maintenance – leaning fences, broken gutters, moldy/algae-covered exteriors, overgrowth of landscaping Animals – feeding wild animals, raising agricultural animals Portable basketball hoops – left in streets

The City Code is a great reference if you have any questions or concerns. A link to the complete City Code can be found on our website at www.pickerington.net.

If you have any questions or need to report a violation, I can be reached at mmagee@pickerington.net or 614-833-2204, ext. 2434. Complaints can also be submitted online at www.pickerington.net/Pages/Our_Community/Code_Enforcement.

Responsible homeownership requires diligence and awareness. My hope is that by spreading awareness, we can work together to keep our City looking great. I look forward to working with residents and, as always, remain at your service.