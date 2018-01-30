News and Information from the City of Pickerington

A Hopping Happening

Breakfast with the Bunny returns for its 13th year

The bunny will be hopping into Pickerington on Saturday, March 24.

He will be joining children and their parents for breakfast at the Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr.

Breakfast with the Bunny is in its 13th year, and it is expected to draw about 120 guests during each of its three seatings for a total of 360 people. The event, sponsored by the City of Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department and the Senior Center, features breakfast, craft-making, a bake sale and an opportunity to take a photo with the bunny.

Pickerington Parks and Recreation Director Rebecca Medinger said the City looks forward each year to sponsoring the family-friendly event.

“It’s another opportunity to provide a positive environment for family and friends to create memories,” Medinger said.

Tickets for the 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. breakfasts must be purchased in advance and are available from Feb. 20-March 22 at the Parks and Recreation Department, 100 Lockville Rd. The cost of the event is $6 per person. Children 2 years and younger are free, but still require a ticket. Proceeds benefit the Senior Center.

Medinger suggests that families remember to bring their cameras to capture the special moment when the bunny meets and greets his guests.

Deep Discounts

Pool passes available for early bird prices

The early bird catches the discount at the Pickerington Community Pool.

Season pool passes are on sale March 1, and early bird pricing is good through April 30.

Individual passes for the season, which begins May 26, are $160 for City residents and $210 for nonresidents if purchased early. A family of two pays just $210 for the season if they live in the City and $260 if they don’t. The price for each additional family member increases by $20 per person.

Family members include one set of parents or legal guardians and their immediate children residing in the same household who are 26 years of age or younger.Individual passes purchased after April 30 are $175 for City residents and $225 for nonresidents. After the early bird special, family memberships for two increase to $225 for City residents and $275 for nonresidents. The price for each additional family member is $20 per person.

Babysitter season passes can be added on to a family membership for $60.

The Pickerington pool is open from noon-8 p.m. through Sept. 3. Passes can be purchased at the Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department, 100 Lockville Rd.

Guarded Optimism

Pickerington Community Pool seeks lifeguards for the summer

The best seat at the Pickerington Community Pool is in the lifeguard chair.

If you have the required certifications in CPR/AED and Lifeguard/First Aid, the Pickerington pool is looking for individuals to fill the seats of those important chairs. Pickerington Parks and Recreation Director Rebecca Medinger said the pool has openings for at least two pool mangers and four lifeguards.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and have current certifications to work at the pool. They must also be available to work a wide range of hours for swim lessons, swim team practices and meets, open swim, and pool parties.

The pool is usually open daily, unless school is in session.

Medinger said pool lifeguards are expected “to ensure the health and safety of patrons through careful observation of the pool and surrounding areas; to provide effective response to emergency situations; and to carry out the enforcement of pool safety policies and procedures.”

Anyone meeting those requirements can apply online for the lifeguard position at www.pickerington.net.

Paving Points

A look at the City of Pickerington’s street paving plans

Paving streets in Pickerington is high on the City’s priority list.

This fiscal year, the City has budgeted $1.25 million for road resurfacing, curb work and pavement markings.

It is the third consecutive year that Mayor Lee Gray and City Council have allocated more than $1 million to curb the deterioration of Pickerington’s roadways. In the past, the City did not budget that amount annually because the funds were not available.

When he took office, Mayor Gray put into place a systematic approach to maintaining Pickerington’s streets. City Manager Bill Vance said dedicated funding for roadway maintenance is a direct result of the City’s “active and successful support of outside investments being made in Pickerington.”

Though Pickerington has had no increase in revenue from residents since its last police levy passed in 2000, income tax revenues have increased by approximately $2 million because of a booming local economy.

City Engineer Scott Tourville said the annual funding permits the City to surface about eight miles of single-lane roadway.

“Our roadway infrastructure is some of the most important we have. It allows people to get to and from their homes, businesses, places of employment, etc. Having that roadway network maintained is critical to the success of this community,” Tourville said. “Repaving is only one part of that maintenance efforts to keep the roadways working.”

Last year, the City partnered with Violet Township, which gave the entities an opportunity to pave more roads by bidding out one project with all of the identified locations. This year, the City is hoping to partner with the township again and add Pickerington Local Schools “to recognize cost savings from the economies of scale,” Tourville said

The City reviews a number of factors when it decides which roads to pave each year.

“First, we want to apply the right treatment at the right time. This means that we’ll only pave streets that need paved, and other streets are considered for other treatments,” Tourville said. “Second, we work to balance out the work around the city. In years past, we have paved streets in a number of different subdivisions, and we plan on doing the same thing this year. Finally, everything has to fit within the budget, so we start with a large list and work down to fit within our budget.”

Currently, the City is paving the roadways that are in the worst conditions, and then crack-sealing them a few years later. Eventually, the City would like to do more preventative maintenance treatments to increase the lifespan of the pavement.

Once the proposed list of paving projects is finalized, the City will send a letter to residents on those streets letting them know when work will begin. A few days before the paving starts, residents should receive a door hanger reminding them of the work schedule.

Tourville said residents can also check the City’s website, www.pickerington.net, to see the progress it is making to pave the way for better roads in Pickerington.