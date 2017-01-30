News and Information from the City of Pickerington

Transit Transition

Pickerington and Violet Township residents can leave some of their driving to Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit (LFPT).

On Oct. 17, LFPT, which started in Lancaster in the 1980s as a pilot program and has transported Pickerington residents since 2010, began a six-month pilot program running two new fixed, continuous public transit loops through Pickerington Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. because the demand for service is growing.

LFPT, which is funded by state and federal grants and local funds, provided 10,266 rides to Pickerington residents.

Mayor Lee Gray said the new ongoing routes will provide a vital service to Pickerington residents.

“I think this is a great opportunity to provide a service to those that really need it,” Gray said. “And although he would never take credit for it, Ted Hackworth has worked diligently to make this happen.”

All 28 buses owned by LFPT are handicap-accessible and driven by drivers who meet all requirements of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The service is open to anyone, and both routes begin each hour at Giant Eagle, located at 873 Refugee Rd.

“It allows individuals to access work, medical, food and recreation, regardless of their ability or desire to drive,” said Carrie Woody, director of LFPT.

The North route travels to Harmon/Eastchester, Abbington Assisted Living on Blacklick Eastern Road, Echo Manor (upon request), Walmart, Life Center at Wesley Ridge, Taylor Park Drive McDonald’s, Grand Haven-Tussing, Marcus Cinema, Hill Road/Turnberry Road, Ohio University-Pickerington, OhioHealth-Refugee Road and Fuller Way.

The South loop leaves Giant Eagle for Jericho Road/Senior Apartments, New Horizons (Hill/Courtright Drive), Amber Park (upon request), Hill Road/Borland, PCMA Food Pantry of Pickerington, Columbus Street/Willow Road, Columbus Street, Diley Road/Pickerington Ponds, Diley Road/Mulberry Street, Diley Road/Busey Road, Diley/Dove Parkway, Diley Ridge Medical Center, Meijer, Pickerington Public Library and Pickerington Central High School, Pickerington Senior Center, Pickerington City Hall, Spring Creek Condos/Refugee Road (upon request), Kroger Store on Refugee Road, and Pickerington North High School.

Fare is 50 cents for the general public and 25 cents for seniors and disabled riders. Transfers cost 10 cents. Exact fare is required because drivers are not allowed to make change. There is an extra fee for passengers with more than four bags.

A 31-day pass for unlimited rides on each route is $30 and can be purchased by contacting the transportation service at 740-681-5086.

Times for each stop are subject to change. The most recent schedule for routes is online. Click here to view route maps and updated schedules.

Woody recommends that riders arrive at the posted stops 5-10 minutes in advance of the scheduled time.

“The routes run an hourly loop and automatically stop at the locations indicated on the schedule. However, sometimes a person may have limitations which make it difficult for them to get to one of the posted locations, or may need a trip to a location that is close to the route but not listed on the schedule,” Woody said. “In these instances, our bus can deviate off the scheduled loop to pick someone up or let someone off the vehicle at a location that is posted within three-fourths of a mile from a posted stop.”

These “deviated stops” must be requested at least 24 hours in advance to make sure the route remains on time for all riders and the transportation service. LFPT allows for one deviated stop per hour.

“It gives us a little more flexibility to help offer transportation to individuals near the route, especially if they have limited mobility or no sidewalks,” Woody said.

Pickerington Senior Center President Ted Hackworth said the service benefits all residents and is a huge help for seniors, especially those individuals who have health and eyesight issues.

“Many folks that are getting older do not have next of kin or close friends that can drive them around,” Hackworth said. “Many are very isolated in their homes and struggle to get out. That creates other problems with depression and loneliness.”

While the transit stops currently do not have any shelters or benches, some businesses allow riders to take refuge inside until their bus arrives.

Usually, service is provided unless there is a Level 3 snow emergency or an emergency is declared by the county. During inclement weather, residents are urged to check the LFPT website or media outlets for cancellations.

LFPT also provides residents with service to Lancaster from Pickerington on an as-needed basis when arrangements are made by calling the office.

LFPT is working with the Fairfield County administration and the Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities to create a regular route between the city/township and Lancaster, Woody said. LFPT also hopes that a public hearing in February, which was not set by press time, will eventually lead to ODOT giving the green light for the pilot program being offered to Pickerington residents on a permanent basis.

Woody encourages residents to give the service a try.

“If someone is nervous about trying it for the first time, call the office and we will ride with you,” Woody said.

After that first ride, Woody believes that many more Pickerington residents will leave the driving to Lancaster Fairfield Public Transit.

Keeping Property Work Responsible

The City of Pickerington Building Department serves as a watchdog for responsible building in the City to protect residents from unsafe and bad practices.

The building department meets with property owners and businesses to help them understand the requirements of Ohio building codes. It also issues permits, reviews construction plans and provides the required inspections to make sure that work is done correctly and safely.

These permits are designed to protect residents, said City Manager Bill Vance.

“These customer-friendly and responsibly provided City of Pickerington building permit approvals and inspections serve as unofficial insurance policies that protect our public’s safety and eliminate potentially dangerous and unpermitted construction activities completed by unlicensed and uninsured contractors,” Vance said.

Each contractor is required to register his or her current state license with the City and provide proof of liability insurance, workers’ compensation and a copy of his or her current state license.

A building permit is required for most work that involves new construction or remodeling, such as sunrooms, basement finishes, decks, roofs and window and door replacements. Though most storage sheds and fences don’t require building permits, they do require quick approval from the City Zoning Department located at 51 E. Columbus St.

Most interior replacement work and finishes – paint, carpet, countertops, cabinets – do not require permits.

Residential plan reviews and permits usually take five to seven business days to obtain. Commercial plan review is about two weeks. If a contractor tells you the City has delayed the project, the City recommends you check to see that the permit application has actually been submitted.

“When City property owners ensure that their contractors successfully attain a City building permit, City property owners are guaranteeing that they are dealing with a certified and licensed contractor responsibly registered with the City of Pickerington,” Vance said. “Property owners making sure their individual or contracted projects are legally permitted will provide City building inspectors the opportunity to inspect on their behalf and make sure building related efforts are safely done, in accordance with state building codes, and Pickerington’s property owners are getting their money’s worth.”

“The City of Pickerington’s Building Department provides some of our City’s most timely and essential services to City residents and outside investors coordinating annual construction improvements of many varieties,” Vance said.