New additions to the Pickerington Farmers’ Market

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pickerington Farmers' Market

The new manager of the Pickerington Farmers’ Market, Janis Francis, is heating up the market this year with more vendor variety, a Chef’s Corner and, potentially, a cooking competition.

The market features more than 40 vendors who will sell mostly fruits, vegetables, meats and crafts, with a handful of vendors new to the roster this year. Among those newcomers: Ohio Aquaponics, specializing in producing water-grown herbs, lettuce and houseplants with no pesticides; Find a Way Farm, which focuses on lamb; and Winchester Wick, which offers soy candles.

But the biggest addition to this year’s market is the Chef’s Corner. The booth will feature a makeshift kitchen where local chefs will teach visitors how to prepare healthful dishes with ingredients available at the market. Francis says she wants the audience to walk away inspired.

“I’m all about healthy eating,” says Francis. “And I thought this would be kind of cool – to have a cooking demonstration by an area chef who just goes around, picks the ingredients right there and makes a meal.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pickerington Farmers' Market

One of the individuals signed on for the Chef’s Corner is Todd Gross, owner, appropriately enough, of the popular Chef T’s Pub in Olde Pickerington VIllage.

“People want to engage with food,” says Gross. “It’s interesting, it’s learnable and it’s repeatable.”

Gross – known, among other things, for his 16-hour smoked brisket with ghost pepper or white cheddar mac and cheese, and for his black bean burger – has emphasized fresh and mostly local ingredients at Chef T’s since it opened last year. He’s excited to create new recipes for the farmers’ market.

“I’ll build fun recipes that will engage all the products that are there (at the market),” says Gross. “I think this is an opportunity to, No. 1, bring the community together in one common place, and No. 2, to just have fun with food and have it be educational.”

Attendees’ receptiveness to the Chef’s Corner will determine how often the demonstrations are held, Francis says. Plus, Gross says he would return if the community wants more lessons.

“I always say, ‘Let’s take baby steps,’” says Gross. “If it’s something that is drawing a crowd, is good for the community, is helping business and is getting people to Pickerington, then sure, I would do it often. It just depends on the outcome.”

Branching out from the idea of the Chef’s Corner, Francis also has a long-term goal of a cooking competition featuring local residents.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pickerington Farmers' Market

“I haven’t even finished brainstorming this one,” says Francis. “But (I like the idea of) just having people make things from ingredients they got at the market, and having a contest.”

Francis didn’t want to take on too many big projects in her first year as market manager, she says, but she’s eager to take advice from locals on how create the competition.

“I could still do the cooking competition maybe later in the season,” she says, “as long as everything is moving smoothly.”

Francis is very excited to be part of the farmers’ market and to introduce the new element as an educational and exciting demonstration.

“Everybody wants to eat better. A not-so-experienced home cook can go home thinking, ‘Hey, I can do that,’” says Francis. “It is so rewarding to prepare a meal from fresh ingredients and see your family enjoy every single bite.”

Spicy Black Bean Burger

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chef T's Pub

Courtesy of Chef T’s Pub

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. black beans, rinsed and cooked

1 cup masa corn flour

2 Tbsp. ground cumin

1 cup fresh salsa

½ cup red onion, minced

¼ cup lime juice

2 Tbsp. granulated garlic

2 Tbsp. granulated onion

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1 Tbsp. chipotle seasoning

½ cup arugula, minced

¼ cup cilantro

¼ cup green onions

¼ cup red peppers

1 cup farro, cooked

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chef T's Pub

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, mix corn flour, farro, salsa and cumin.

Let stand for 10 minutes, then fold in remaining ingredients. Form into 6 oz. patties.

Cook for 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and serve as desired; Chef T’s serves its black bean burger with chili mayonnaise, beer cheese, lettuce and tomato, on a toasted bun. Serves 30-35.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS