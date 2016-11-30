Meet Pickerington's new trash hauler

After many years of discussion, deliberation and requests from our residents, Violet Township is implementing a single trash hauler for its residents who reside in the unincorporated areas of the township.

Of the sealed, competitive bids received, Local Waste Services, Ltd. (LWS) was the lowest and best bid package received. This service and pricing begins April 1, 2017 for a minimum of a three-year period.

The process for this program is permitted under Ohio Revised Code 505.27, and we believe this program provides many benefits to our residents and community, such as:

Uniform and annual fixed pricing: Violet Township residents are currently paying as much as $60 per month. The new trash collection service will be provided for $11.50 per month, billed quarterly. Annual pricing may increase based on the Consumer Price Index and fuel costs, but is capped not to exceed 2.5 percent per year. Conservatively, we are very comfortable that we are saving our residents an aggregate of over $2.4 million over the three-year contract.

All residents will have their trash collected on Friday of each week, except for holidays, and a schedule will be published. This prevents the current situation of four to six trash trucks traveling your streets five to six days per week. This reduces the heavy truck traffic on our roadways, and allows for our residents to have trash collected on the same day.

Currently, haulers are picking up trash as early as 4:30 a.m. Our contract prohibits service from beginning prior to 6 a.m. Violet Township can now become an advocate for our residents if and when service deficiencies result, as well as regulate cleanup if any spills occur on our streets. Optional Services: All residents will be provided with the option to have additional services. These services are not required, but have been made available to all residents through our contract. Those who desire this service will need to subscribe by contacting LWS as described below after Jan. 1, 2017.

Curbside recycling: The fee for this is $3.95 per month, which includes a 65-gallon recycling container. Recycling will be picked up every other Friday, and a schedule will be published in advance.

Trash container rental: Residents who choose to rent a wheeled trash container (32-, 65- or 96-gallon) can do so for an additional fee of $3 per month.

Disposal of CFC appliances: These appliances can be disposed of with freon still present for a fee of $75. The removal of these items must be scheduled in advance,

Unlimited Quantity Trash Collection: The base fee of $11.50 per month includes unlimited amounts of trash, including bulk items and brush that are in bundles of 4 feet or less in length by 2 feet in diameter, and bags/containers that weigh less than 50 pounds each. This is a benefit to our residents, as a number of surrounding municipalities do not have this feature and pay additional fees for these services.

What do I need to do as a resident? Services begin April 1, 2017, but the following items can be scheduled or handled in advance of the start date:

Only pay your current trash hauler for services up to March 31, 2017: If you already have paid Waste Management Services or Rumpke beyond this date, both have agreed to provide you a refund. You will need to contact them directly to coordinate this.

After Jan. 1, 2017: If you would like any of the optional services, please contact LWS at 614-409-9375 or go to www.localwasteservices.com/request to request them.

If you are age 62 or older, LWS will provide a 10 percent percent discount to you. Simply mail the company a copy of your driver's license or other identification and a utility bill in your name at its business address listed below.

Leave any rental equipment from another hauler at the curb after your last collection day in March 2017. Have your trash and recyclables at the curb by 6 a.m. on April 7, 2017.

Detailed information about these services will be mailed to each residence, and is available on the following websites:

Local Waste Services: www.localwasteservices.com

Violet Township: www.violet.oh.us

Local Waste Services Contact Information:

Local Waste Services, Ltd.

1300 S. Columbus Airport Rd.

Columbus, OH 43207

Phone: 614-0409-9375 or 740-756-7156

Website: www.localwasteservices.com