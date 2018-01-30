Pickerington Calendar | Feb. and March 2018

Feb. 1-March 29

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Stock up on local produce and handmade goods now that the market’s reopened for the season.

Feb. 2-3

Lancaster Antique Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster, www.fairfieldcountyfair.org

This annual gathering of antique dealers from Vermont to Wisconsin brings a variety of stoneware, quilts, paintings, furniture and more to the Fairfield County Fairgrounds.

Feb. 3

Heart Strings

6 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd., www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Proceeds from the sixth annual orchestra benefit concert go to the orchestra programs at Pickerington High School Central, Ridgeview Junior High School and Diley Middle School.

Feb. 3-24

Love in the Afternoon: Romance Movie Series

Saturdays, noon-2 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library celebrates Valentine’s Day all month with movies screened in its digital classroom: You’ve Got Mail Feb. 3, While You Were Sleeping Feb. 10, Dirty Dancing Feb. 17 and La La Land Feb. 24.

Feb. 8

First Drafts Book Club

7-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s happy hour book club discusses Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan.

Feb. 9

Annual Awards Celebration & Silent Auction

5:30-8:30 p.m., Zion Pickerington, 5780 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW, www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce hands out its Business of the Year, Rising Star and Doug Barr Safety awards and goes over the year’s successes at this annual tradition.

Feb. 15

Brown Bag Book Club

1 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s lunchtime book club discusses Morningstar: Growing Up with Books by Ann Hood.

Feb. 17

Thoughtful Improv: Machine Piecing Lecture

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

Textile artist Donalee Kennedy returns to the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio to teach a workshop on the art of machine piecing.

Feb. 20

PPL Book Club

7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s main book club discusses Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard.

Feb. 24

Rockin’ to Beat Leukemia

7-11 p.m., Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center, 2201 Fred Taylor Dr., Columbus, www.lumemorialfund.com

This fundraiser featuring live music from the Martini Affair is held in honor of Pickerington High School North student Lauryn Oliphant, who died of leukemia in 2016, with proceeds going to acute myelogenous leukemia research.

March

March 1-4

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Arnold’s international bodybuilding, figure, physique and bikini competitions.

March 3

Percussion Ensemble Concert

7 p.m., Pickerington High School North, 300 Opportunity Way, www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

North’s percussion ensemble performs its spring concert.

March 7

Foxes in Folklore

7 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Branch, 7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Ironwood Wolves visits the Pickerington Public Library’s branch to discuss the popularity of foxes in artwork and fairy tales.

March 8

First Drafts Book Club

7-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s happy hour book club discusses Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

March 9-11

Home & Garden Show

Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster, www.lancasterhomebuildersassociation.com

This annual event showcases landscaping and home improvement ideas along with how-to seminars and door prizes.

March 15

Brown Bag Book Club

1 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s lunchtime book club discusses Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman.

March 16-24

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs Before Dark

Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

The community theater troupe presents a kid-friendly spring production that centers on a tree house that takes occupants back to the prehistoric era.

March 20

PPL Book Club

7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s main book club discusses My Cousin Rachel by Daphne du Maurier.

March 24

Breakfast with the Bunny

8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.; Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr., www.pickerington.net

Attendees eat breakfast, make crafts and visit the Easter Bunny in this Pickerington tradition.

March 26-30

Spring Break

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us