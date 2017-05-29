Longtime musician Chris Logsdon plays to the heart

Chris Logsdon is a name synonymous with a good time in Ohio, and particularly here in Pickerington.

With his career as a musical entertainer spanning over 34 years, Logsdon, a Violet City resident, has strummed his way into the hearts of countless Ohioans. His fan base continues to grow with each performance, and many of those performances take place right here in Pickerington.

A self-described “farm kid,” Logsdon grew up in a rural community near Upper Sandusky. As the oldest of five siblings, a 6-year-old Logsdon saw responsibility fall on his shoulders to tend to the land and animals, while his father worked away from home as a traveling salesman.

As a family, the Logsdons enjoyed making music together, so it makes sense that their eldest would continue the tradition.

“My mom had the musical talent in our family and played piano, guitar and accordion,” he says. “My dad tried to play banjo – badly – but mostly, we sat around a bonfire and sang old folk songs.”

Logsdon began entertaining during his senior year at The Ohio State University, in 1982, and is coming up on his 35-year anniversary as a performer this October. At what must have been a very memorable performance in 1985, Logsdon met his wife of now 29 years, Debbie, with whom he has five children, ranging in age from 16 to 26.

The self-taught musician can pinpoint the exact moment that spurred him to pick up a guitar for the first time. It was at his high school prom in 1978, watching the seniors fill the gymnasium to the sound of “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas, through a huge Peavey amp stack.

This desire to make music developed into a new goal one afternoon in 1979. It was on this day that Logsdon happened upon three brothers harmonizing on the OSU commons, in front of a small gathering of students. Immediately, Logsdon realized his dream of becoming a performer. Joining in as the brothers sang, he began to notice the looks on their audience members’ faces.

From then on, Logsdon was never without his guitar around campus, and the commons became his regular stage. He’s still best friends with Tim Berridge, one of the brothers he first sang with, later known around Columbus for his own success in acoustic guitar trio Hat Trick.

“It’s amazing how music brings people together, and the bonds of friendship that are fostered,” Logsdon says.

The first name Logsdon mentions as an inspiration is Jerry Crabbe. As a student, Logsdon would watch Crabbe perform several nights a week at the Black Forest Inn, now the site of the Thirsty Scholar. Hooked by Crabbe’s talent and his ability to create a fun, interactive environment, Logsdon kept coming back each week for more.

One night, though, Logsdon returned to the Black Forest Inn, only to find that Crabbe had moved on to a larger venue, and auditions for a replacement act had begun. In true fairy-tale style, Logsdon nervously took to the stage for an audition, and to the shy farm boy’s disbelief, he became an instant hit. Within a year, he was performing three nights a week.

Performing around campus is still Logsdon’s favorite way to bring people together, especially at the pre- and post-game shows for Buckeye football games. Having played on campus regularly throughout his career, Logsdon estimates he has performed to hundreds of thousands of OSU students over the last 34 years. As they graduate and move away from Columbus, many alumni still return for the games, and Logsdon is always happy to welcome them back.

“It is such a joy to reincarnate their favorite memories from their college days at OSU,” Logsdon says. “Every one of them has their own favorite Chris Logsdon story, and it is always fun to share in their memories.”

For Logsdon, music is less about technical skill than about the emotions a song can cultivate in the audience.

“Sharing my love of music in such a way that others feel and respond to the music I am performing – experiencing those same emotions” is what Logsdon describes as his favorite part of performing.

Logsdon plays at at a variety of venues and events around central Ohio, including Adobe Gila’s at Easton Town Center, where he has played every Friday night for the last 14 years.

× Upcoming Local Performances

June 1-22, July 6-20 (Thursdays): Hamilton’s Pub & Patio, Gahanna

June 2-July 28 (Fridays): Adobe Gila’s, Easton Town Center

June 3: The 19th Hole venue at the Memorial Tournament, Dublin

June 4: Food Truck Frenzy at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Pickerington

June 6-July 25 (Tuesdays): Kingy’s Pizza Pub & Patio, Canal Winchester

June 7-July 26 (Wednesdays): Keystone Pub, Polaris

June 10: Bogey Bar & Grille, Dublin

June 11: Papa Boo’s, Buckeye Lake

June 29: Rusted Nail Tavern & Grill, Ashley

July 1: Scioto Boat Club, Columbus (Upper Arlington area)

July 15: Ridgewood Park, Blendon Township (Concerts in the Park series)

July 16: Sycamore Creek Park, Pickerington (Summer Concert Series)

July 29: Buckeye Cruise-a-palooza, Flannagan’s, Dublin

Sophia Fratianne is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

