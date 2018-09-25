Learn how locals now have history at their fingertips

× Expand Photo courtesy of the PPL Pickerington Public Library

There’s nothing quite like the smell of a freshly turned page in a book, but as the digital world continues to expand its footprint, public libraries must be willing to adapt. With individuals looking for fingertip access to anything and everything, it’s increasingly important for libraries to adopt new ideas to keep community members involved.

The Pickerington Public Library is up to the challenge.

Donna Matturri, assistant director at the Pickerington Public Library, believes that digital enhancements have done nothing but provide more opportunity for the library to reach an even greater number of individuals. Through the acquisition of a Library Services and Technology Act open grant, made available via the State Library of Ohio, the Columbus Metropolitan Library and the Columbus Historical Society, the My History Project was initiated.

In contributing to this project, Pickerington Public Library provides access to images and historical collections throughout central Ohio. The project provides access to historical archives, at no extra cost, to both researchers and members of the public alike.

“Rather than have our digital collections limited to in-person viewings, our archives are available to anyone with an internet connection,” says Matturri. “That is true of all digital collections, whether historical archives or not, we are now able to bring the library into the community.”

At first thought, it would seem as though remote access to archives and the library’s mission to create a sense of community would be at odds with one another. However, the Pickerington Public Library views the advancements as an opportunity to reach out to an even larger group of individuals. Nurturing a sense of community continues to be the library’s goal in providing a space for those looking to relish in the history of Ohio. The Pickerington Public Library provides the opportunity for members to understand and be proud of the community’s history.

“The Pickerington Public Library is proud to act as a resource and to reflect our community’s needs and interests.” Colleen Bauman.

The Pickerington Public Library works with the Columbus Metropolitan Library and the two entities provide a platform to host the images and historical collections throughout central Ohio. There are basically two distinct opportunities that Pickerington has to contribute to Ohio’s history.

“We work with the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society and the Violet Township Fire Department to obtain images that capture the rich history of the City of Pickerington, Violet Township, and Fairfield County,” Matturri says.

Those with internet access can search through the My History database via the Columbus Metropolitan Library, and access thousands of images, maps, and primary documents from Columbus. The library is able to share images that reflect Violet Township’s history and be a part of an even larger community.

While libraries of the past provided a physical space for learning, libraries of the future must provide a virtual space that is not only quick, efficient and pleasing to the eye, but also a space that is easy to access. Years ago, researchers and community members skimmed through thousands of hard-copy pages when conducting research or leisurely reading. Visitors have the same information now, but with digital access.

Colleen Bauman, director at the Pickerington Public Library, understands the importance of providing community members what they need, which includes the 24/7 accessibility to digital materials at no cost to members. She speaks highly of the library and how keeping a sense of community is extremely important to its success as a whole.

“The Pickerington Public Library is proud to act as a resource and to reflect our community’s needs and interests,” Bauman says.

While interests may change, attention spans may shorten, and the idea of community may evolve, Pickerington will continue to keep its members involved, informed, and proud of its history.

Ashley Soro is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.