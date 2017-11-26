Community growth leads to new home developments

× Expand Dale Clark-Arc Photography

It’s no secret that Pickerington is a place for families, with 33 percent of residents under the age of 18 and 40 percent of households belonging to married couples with kids.

As more families flock to the area, builders are ramping up construction to meet the housing demand.

Fischer Homes has a new community in the area, the Reserve at Pickerington Ponds, offering 10 different floor plans and close proximity to local amenities in Olde Pickerington Village. There is also Meadows at Spring Creek, a community by Pulte Homes, that offers six different floor plans.

Donley Homes has recently released its first section of homes in Meadowmoore Reserve, a new development off of Ault Road, and plans to break ground on another development, the Enclave at Meadowmoore, in 2018.

Offering a selection of single-family homes in a location ideal for raising children, Meadowmoore Reserve lies within Pickerington High School North enrollment boundaries and provides access to a park, a playground, lakes and sidewalks.

Donley Homes is exclusive to Pickerington, allowing the builder to offer a variety of features to its clients. With 12 different floor plans available, families have the opportunity to choose the home that is the best fit for them.

“We have the ability to modify and change our current floor plans to fit specific needs: larger rooms, additional bathrooms, additional shower to a half bath,” says owner Mike Donley. “We are not a production builder. Our company size, experience and sole building location allow us to provide a semi-custom home building experience.”

The Enclave at Meadowmoore is geared more toward the longtime residents of Pickerington who want to downsize without moving far. Designed with the empty-nester in mind, these detached patio homes will be available in four different floor plans with a variety of customizable options.

“Pickerington continues to be a growing community with a large demand for new homes,” Donley says. “We continue to serve the traditional neighborhood market and we see a need for patio homes for the longtime residents of Pickerington who want to stay in the community, but do not want a large home to maintain.”

For those looking to rent rather than own, there are several apartment communities in the area including Pickerington Ridge and Waterstone Landing, both off of Refugee Road; and Lake Edge Apartments and the Residence at Turnberry, both off Hill Road North.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.