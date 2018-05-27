Combustion Brewery presents educational programs

There are good things brewing at the Pickerington Public Library this summer. The library is teaming up with Combustion Brewery & Taproom to offer two free programs for those over 21 to learn more about the brewing process, as well as the best way to enjoy any beer.

Craft Brewing 101

The first event, the Process of Craft Beer B

“The craft beer session is more of an introduction to home brewing classes, craft beers (in general) and exactly how beers are brewed,” says Andy Norris, taproom manager. “We will introduce you to the different ingredients and explain what they each do for the beer.”

× Expand Refine your palate to complement each beer's unique flavor

Perfect Pairings

The second class, Food and Beer Pairings, is Tuesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. with Norris.

“This class is all about different craft beers and how to best pair them with food. I’ll be talking about pairings, how to properly taste the beer and how to taste the food to determine which flavors complement each other,” says Norris. “At the end, we will practice pairings.”

The Food and Beer Pairings program offers guests a chance to taste a variety of craft beers and learn how to build the best charcuterie board to compliment each beer’s unique taste. By the end of the class, guests will know the perfect foods to pair with their favorite beers.

Reserve Your Spot

Both programs are free, though participants must be 21 or older. To RSVP online visit www.pickeringtonlibrary.org or call the library’s Adult Services Department at 614-837-4104, ext. 233. For more information about Combustion Brewery & Taproom visit their website, www.combustionbrewing.com.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Recipe:

Pulled Pork BBQ Mac N Cheese

Makes 4-6 servings. Prep time 45 minutes. Cook time 5 hours.

Ingredients:

For pulled pork:

4 lbs. boneless pork shoulder, fat trimmed

1 yellow onion, sliced

1 12-oz. can ginger beer

1-2 cups barbecue sauce

For mac and cheese:

1 lb. elbow macaroni

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 Tbsp. flour

2 cups whole milk, warmed

4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Directions:

For pulled pork:

Add pork shoulder, yellow onion and ginger beer in slow cooker and cook on low for 5 hours. Pull pork roast out of slow cooker and shred on a large plate with two forks. Pour out juice from slow cooker and add shredded pork back in. Add in 1 cup barbecue sauce and stir. Add more sauce if desired. Keep covered while you prepare mac and cheese.

For mac and cheese:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and spray a 9-by-13 inch casserole dish with non-stick spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add in elbow macaroni and cook until almost finished following box instructions. Drain pasta and set aside. Place large skillet over medium heat and add butter. Once butter is melted whisk in flour. Slowly whish in milk until smooth. Reduce heat to low and whisk slowly until sauce is thick and creamy. Stir in shredded cheese and stir until completely melted. Turn off heat and stir in macaroni. Add macaroni and cheese to the prepared dish and top with pulled pork. Sprinkle on extra cheese if desired. Bake for about 15 minutes. Drizzle with extra barbecue sauce. Serve.

Pair with Combustion’s Now We’re Talkin’ double IPA.