Central senior takes a turn on the dance floor

Marie Dunlea is far from the only member of National Honor Society at Pickerington High School Central, but she might be the one you’d be least likely to see on any given school day.

Dunlea, a senior, is certainly still taking classes, but during the school day, she’s at the BalletMet Dance Academy.

She started dancing when she was 3, shortly after witnessing a production of The Nutcracker performed by New York City Ballet. Now, it’s all she ever thinks about.

“I remember wanting to get up and dance with them, and I was just enchanted by the whole spectacle,” says Dunlea. “I fell so in love with the feeling of being on stage and the rewarding feeling after working so hard that I knew I wanted this to be my career.”

Dunlea continued her ballet training throughout her youth, starting at Pickerington Dance Academy and then taking classes at BalletMet. Dancing alongside such talented dancers had always been a dream for her, and she was excited to join the ranks.

"It’s so special to be around a professional company and get to watch them dance every day,” she says. “I’ve gotten to work with them in productions like The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty, and I learn so much just by watching them."

BalletMet also introduced Dunlea to its Wiggle Jig Program, a dance class designed for children who fall on the autism spectrum. She has been able to volunteer with several of the dance classes offered, allowing her to share her love of dance and give back to the community. Her involvement as a dancer and volunteer at BalletMet has made the experience so much more memorable than she could have ever imagined.

Even after dancing in many BalletMet productions, Dunlea says her favorite is still The Nutcracker. This year’s production, set for Dec. 8-24 at the Ohio Theatre, will mark her ninth time performing with the cast.

“The thing that makes Nutcracker so special to me is the audience,” she says. “This show is a holiday tradition for lots of people, and it’s awesome as a performer to know that you’re helping someone make their holiday special.”

This year, she was accepted into the BalletMet Trainee Program, allowing her to take her skills to the next level. She takes her school classes online and goes into the studio from 9 to 5 every day to sharpen her techniques, rehearse new routines and practice for upcoming shows.

“(My parents) always want to help me achieve my goals and chase my dreams,” she says. “They’ve been such a big help to me whenever I’ve been stressed.”

Learning ballet is an intense and rigorous training process, and Dunlea says she’s grateful for all the things it has taught her.

“Ballet is so interesting because on top of the physical aspect that the audience sees, there’s an entirely other mental practice that goes along with it,” she says. “I’ve learned discipline through the strict rules in class and rehearsals, spatial awareness, musicality, self-motivation, team-building skills, and countless other things. I worked so hard for my first three years of high school so that I could have this opportunity.”

Juggling school work and a full-time dance schedule is not easy, but Dunlea says things have been a lot easier for her due to her supportive family.

Her little sister, Maggie, 12, has also formed a love for BalletMet, making dance a new family tradition.

After graduation, Dunlea hopes to continue her journey to become a professional ballerina, aspiring to work for either a professional company or a cruise line for its incredible travel opportunities. Life as a dancer can go in many different directions, and she is ready to go wherever it takes her.

Dunlea encourages anyone interested in ballet to seek out dance classes in the area.

“You should definitely do it,” she says. “Make sure you’re open to any correction a teacher gives you and try to not compare yourself to others too harshly. As long as you’re making yourself happy, you’ll make the audience happy, too.”

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

