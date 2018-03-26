Central senior looks to a future above the clouds

For most high school students, senior year is filled with excitement, anticipation and decisions about the future.

For Pickerington High School Central senior Cameron Cubra, that future is exceptionally bright.

The Pickerington Central National Honor Society vice president has already been recruited for football by Carnegie Mellon University, offered the Morrill Scholarship to The Ohio State University, and been accepted by both the United States Air Force Academy and Naval Academy, and is awaiting a decision from Princeton.

“I’m leaning towards Air Force right now,” Cubra says, adding, “I’m going to wait on my decision from Princeton before I decide.”

It is the trials of his past that have shaped his attitude toward the future. In ninth grade, he broke his tibia and fibula in a sledding accident, sidelining him from both football and soccer.

“I learned that I could do other stuff in my time,” he says. “It helped me realize I probably wasn’t going to go to college for sports and just really set more of a life goal of education, family and being a stronger student.”

Cubra plans to double major in math and aeronautical engineering, and hopes to fly and design jets in the future.

This experience also made him appreciate game time even more. As captain of the soccer team this year, Cubra says the thing he loves most is the teamwork and being on the field with his best friends.

When it comes to kicking for the football team, which took the state championship this year, he says “I’m happy that I get the opportunity to go onto the field and possibly make a difference in the game.”

Cubra also devotes volunteer time to Superhero Soccer, Seton Parish’s youth leadership program and Central’s Sunny Side Up program.

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Facts on Cubra