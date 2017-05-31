Calendar of Events | Pickerington June/July 2017

June

× Expand Food Truck Frenzy

June 1

CityScene Magazine Party/COSI After Dark

5:30 p.m., COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus, www.cosi.org

Join CityScene for a party celebrating the release of the June issue, attend June’s COSI After Dark event and check out COSI's newest film experience, Song of the Stars, in the Planetarium.

June 1-Sept. 28

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Shop a diverse selection of fresh produce, baked goods and crafts sold by local farmers, bakers and artisans.

June 2-July 28

Friday Night Flicks

Dusk, Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, 500 Hereford Dr., www.pickerington.net

See pg. XX for a full schedule of this year’s performers.

June 2-3

Historical Museum Yard Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 3, Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickeringtonhistoricalsociety.com

Featuring items donated by Historical Society members and others within the community, this annual event is held on the front lawn of the museum.

× Expand Friday Night Flicks

June 4

Food Truck Frenzy

1-7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd. N., www.pcmafoodpantry.org

This family-friendly food truck festival invites guests to sample a variety of treats while supporting the PCMA Food Pantry of Pickerington.

June 4-July 30

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, 500 Hereford Dr., www.pickerington.net

See pg. XX for a full schedule of this year’s performers.

June 8

Cooking with the Stars

5:30 p.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.kidney.org

This annual fundraiser for the National Kidney Foundation features a wide variety of food from local businesses and appearances by a substantial collection of local celebrities.

June 8

Summer Reading Program Kickoff

7-7:45 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Celebrate the start of the Pickerington Public Library’s summer reading program with a performance by comedy juggler and ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn.

× Expand July 4th Celebration

June 15

Family Luau Night

6-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr., www.pickerington.net

The Pickerington Community Pool is transformed into a beachy paradise during this community event. Guests are encouraged to bring a potluck dish and come dressed in Hawaiian attire for a night of fun and games.

June 16

Pickerington Village PetFest

6-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

This annual free event is a party for pet lovers. Leashed pets can join their owners in the Pet Parade, which will take to the streets at 7:30 p.m. A variety of vendors selling food and pet-related products will be open in addition to many Pickerington Village shops and restaurants.

July

× Expand Pickerington PetFest

July 4

July 4th Celebration

4-11 p.m., Victory Park, www.pickerington.net

Tons of festivities are planned for this day-long event at Victory Park, including a parade, live music, fireworks and more.

July 8

TRY-athlon

9 a.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr., www.pickerington.net

The third annual Pickerington TRY-athlon puts kids’ athletic talents to the test in a fun-filled event that combines swimming, biking and running.

July 14-23

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Annie: The Musical

8 p.m. July 14, 15, 21, 22; 2 p.m. July 16, 23; Heritage Theatre, 100 N. East St., www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

The Pickerington Community Theatre stages the musical classic Annie as its summer production.

July 18

PPL Book Club

7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s main book club discusses Handling Sin by Michael Malone.

× Expand Summer Concert Series

July 19-29

Lancaster Festival

Around Lancaster, www.lancasterfestival.org

Lancaster’s annual 11-day festival celebrates music, the arts and the community with featured performances by the Mavericks, the Beach Boys and more.

July 20

Summer Reading Program Finale

6:30-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

An evening of fun activities celebrates the finale of the library’s summer reading program.

July 22

Youth Fishing Derby

9:30-11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Park Pond, 500 Hereford Dr. www.pickerington.net

Young participants are invited to take part in the 12th annual City of Pickerington Youth Fishing Derby. Prizes will be awarded by age division. Participants are responsible for bringing their own fishing poles, bait and pails.

× Expand Youth Fishing Derby

July 26

Coaster Creators with COSI

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

COSI visits the library to present a free program for tweens, teens and adults that explains the engineering processes that go into creating roller coasters. Participants are then challenged to build their own coaster based on what they’ve learned.

July 27

Ice Cream Social

5:30-9 p.m., Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr., www.pickeringtonseniorcenter.org

The Senior Center's summer Music and Dinner Series continues with an ice cream social.

Through Aug. 13

Three Voices: Conversations on Life & Conflict Exhibit

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

Three Ohio artists – Leslie Shiels of Cincinnati, Carol Snyder of Columbus and Judy Brandon of Cleveland – are featured in this exhibition at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster.