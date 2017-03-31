Calendar of Events | Pickerington April/May 2017

× Expand Breakfast with the Bunny

Through April 8

Pickerington Community Theatre presents The Nerd

8 p.m. April 1, 7, 8; 2 p.m. April 1, 8; Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

This comedy follows a socially awkward man who moves in with a man whose life he saved in Vietnam.

April 1-June 24

Wetherell Dairy

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickeringtonhistoricalsociety.com

The museum’s Saturday Open Houses feature local dairy artifacts collected by Kevin Wetherell this spring and summer season.

April 5

U.S. Navy Concert Band

7 p.m., Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd.,

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

The U.S. Navy Concert Band once again drops by Pickerington toward the end of its spring tour.

April 6-9

Pickerington High School North presents Pippin

7:30 p.m. April 6-8, 2 p.m. April 9, Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd.,

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

North’s spring musical tells a story of a young prince, Pippin, on his search for the meaning of life.

April 8

Breakfast with the Bunny

8-noon., Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Drive, www.pickerington.net

Breakfast, games and photos with the Easter Bunny highlight this Pickerington springtime tradition.

April 8

Violet Township Women’s League Style Show

11 a.m., Jefferson Golf & Country Club, 7271 Jefferson Meadows Dr., Blacklick, www.vtwl.org

This 18th annual Violet Township Women’s League event – featuring a luncheon and raffle in addition to the style show – raises money for the league’s scholarship fund.

April 20-23

Pickerington High School Central presents In the Heights

7:30 p.m. April 20-22, 2 p.m. April 23, Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way, www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Central performs In the Heights, a musical set in the New York City neighborhood Washington Heights that follows the lives of multiple characters.

April 22

Arbor Day Celebration

9-11 a.m., Simsbury Disc Golf Course, 625 E. Columbus St., www.pickerington.net

Songs from the Pickerington Community Choir, a color guard performance by the Cub Scouts, a program on the history of Arbor Day and more highlight this annual celebration.

April 22

Brevard Circle 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Walk

11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Elementary School, 500 Sycamore Creek St., www.pickeringtont1d.com

This fourth annual fundraiser featuring two races as well as a children’s area with games and prizes supports local families affected by juvenile diabetes.

April 29-30

NARI of Central Ohio Spring Home Improvement Showcase

Throughout central Ohio, www.trustnari.org

The Local Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry shows recent remodels of homes in and around Columbus.

May 5

Pickerington Village Chocolate Hop

6-8:30 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

A multitude of Olde Village businesses, all laid out on a map, offer chocolate treats at this annual event.

May 6

Tyler’s Light 5K Run/Walk

10 a.m., Toll Gate Middle School, 12089 Toll Gate Rd., www.tylerslight.com

The sixth annual 5K raises money and support for the drug addiction awareness efforts of Tyler’s Light.

May 6

Big Comic Show

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way,

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Workshops, author visits and autograph signings, gaming, food trucks, and more are part of this new Pickerington tradition, now entering its fourth year.

May 12

Pickerington Area Chamber Golf Classic

Noon-6 p.m., Turnberry Golf Course, 1145 Clubhouse Ln., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The 29th annual Golf Classic hosted by the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce includes lunch and dinner, as well as an auction.

May 13

Touch-A-Truck

10 a.m.-noon, Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Drive S., www.pickerington.net

Big trucks, cars, engines and more will be available for children to explore and learn about.

May 18

St. Jude's Discover the Dream

6 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell www.stjude.org

This major annual event featuring cocktails, dinner, a patient speaker, and live and silent auctions raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

May 20

High School Graduation

Times TBA, World Harvest Church, 4595 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester,

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

The members of the class of 2017 receive their diplomas.

May 20-Aug. 13

Three Voices: Conversations on Life & Conflict

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

The next exhibition at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio features work by three Ohio women: Judy Brandon of Cleveland, Leslie Shiels of Cincinnati and Carol Snyder of Columbus.

May 24

Ohio State Football: The Forgotten Dawn

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way,

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Author Robert J. Roman discusses his book chronicling the birth of the Buckeyes.

May 27

Pool Opening Day

Noon-8 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Drive S.,

www.pickerington.net

The community pool opens for the summer season and remains open through Sept. 4.