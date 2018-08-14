Bookseller Erin Doyle of Pickerington Store Named 2018 Barnes & Noble Above & Beyond National Recipient

× Expand Courtesy of Barnes & Noble Erin Doyle Pictured left to right: Christina Reed, Regional VP; Erin Doyle; Carl Hauch, VP of Stores

Barnes & Noble Pickerington announced that Bookseller Erin Doyle of Pickerington was named a Barnes & Noble’s 2018 Above & Beyond national winner. The Above & Beyond award is Barnes & Noble’s highest honor, recognizing booksellers for excellence in selling conversations, delivering extraordinary customer service, team spirit and going the extra mile.

In addition to displaying the aforementioned qualities, Erin, a bookseller at the Pickerington store, was chosen for modeling the Company’s core values and creating memorable customer interactions, as well as for creating the Alphabet Summer Series — a program that taught children the alphabet two letters at a time as the summer went on and introduced them to new books.

To win the annual national award, a Barnes & Noble bookseller must have also received Above & Beyond recognition at the district and regional levels. Erin was chosen from hundreds of other Barnes & Noble employees honored by their districts throughout the year for their excellence.

As a national winner, Erin received an all-expense paid trip to New York City, where she was recognized by several senior leaders of the company and awarded other prizes.

“We are extremely proud of Erin, whose work and attitude consistently go above and beyond the Company’s high service principles and values,” said Christina Reed, Regional Vice President, Barnes & Noble. “At Barnes & Noble, we are committed to ensuring all our booksellers feel appreciated for the special role they play in the success of our stores, our customers’ lives and in the communities we serve. The Above & Beyond award the highest honor booksellers can receive, and one of our favorite forms of recognition. We thank Erin and her Above & Beyond colleagues for setting the example for all of our booksellers, for providing leadership and for their commitment to our customers, values and success.”

