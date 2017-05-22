Bookmarks | Pickerington | June/July 2017

×

Simple Recipes for Kids series: A Pirate Cookbook

By Sarah L. Schuette

This series teaches young cooks the importance of following recipes, how to use simple kitchen tools, and cooking techniques and terms. Check out the whole series.

Turn your kitchen into a ship’s galley and make some pirate treats. Create Gangplank Dipper Breadsticks, Peg-Leg Pickles and Blackbeard’s Breakfast Waffles.