Bookmarks | Pickerington | June/July 2017

The Picky Eater Project: 6 Weeks to Happier, Healthier Family Mealtimes
By Natalie Digate Muth and Sally Sampson
We cannot control, ultimately, what our children will voluntarily eat. Picky preferences are normal and expected, and really, no parent wants to force-feed his or her child. This book provides steps that will help kids want to be more adventurous in their eating. It includes 10 rules of “picky-free parenting,” ways to help kids train their taste buds, and how to shop and cook with children to create positive experiences.
Dinner Chez Moi: 50 French Secrets to Joyful Eating and Entertaining
By Elizabeth Bard
Bard, an American who fell in love with and married a French man, maintains she is a home cook, not a chef, and willingly shares the go-to staples and ingredients in her French pantry. The French secrets are all included: how to curb hunger between meals, slim down without dieting and detox after the holidays with the humble leek. The French remain healthy by eating a wide variety of whole foods; they follow tradition, choosing not to embrace the “super food” craze.
Grill Fire: 100+ Recipes & Techniques for Mastering the Flame
By Lex Taylor
Grilling goes back to ancient times, when our cave-dwelling ancestors brought together fire and food. There is joy to be found while combining great spices, herbs and cooking techniques from around the world at your back yard barbecue. The cookbook begins with the basic classic burger, moves on to cheese-stuffed meatball sliders with whiskey sauce and, finally, proceeds to the Beignet classic burger that won The Next Great Burger contest. Get ready to fire up the grill for beef, pork, lamb, poultry and seafood with delicious sauces, marinades, salsas, toppings and sides.
Simple Recipes for Kids series: A Pirate Cookbook
By Sarah L. Schuette
This series teaches young cooks the importance of following recipes, how to use simple kitchen tools, and cooking techniques and terms. Check out the whole series.
Turn your kitchen into a ship’s galley and make some pirate treats. Create Gangplank Dipper Breadsticks, Peg-Leg Pickles and Blackbeard’s Breakfast Waffles.
Simple Recipes for Kids series: A Princess Cookbook
By Sarah L. Schuette
Cook up some fun in your kitchen and treat your family and friends like royalty. Create a magic wand pretzel, fairy tale floats and yummy Princess and the Pea Salad.