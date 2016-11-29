Bookmarks | Pickerington | December/January 2016-17

1 of 7
Bedtime for Batman
By Michael Dahl
Wearing his pajamas, this little boy imagines each of his nightly routines as an adventure for the Caped Crusader. Great for Batman fans young and old alike, this book was written by award-winning author Michael Dahl (Goodnight Baseball, Goodnight Football and Goodnight Hockey) and illustrated by Ethen Beavers (DC Super Friends).
2 of 7
Ms. Marvel graphic novel series
By G. Willow Wilson (ages 12 and up)
Kamala Khal is a teenage Pakistani Muslim American from New Jersey with shape-shifting abilities. As much as Islam is a part of Kamala’s identity, this book isn’t about religion or faith, but what happens when you struggle with the labels imposed upon you.
3 of 7
Pax
By Sara Pennypacker (ages 10-14)
Pax and Peter have been inseparable ever since Peter rescued him as a kit. Peter’s dad enlists in the military and Peter goes to live with his grandfather, 300 miles from home. A pet fox would be too much for the grandfather, so the father makes Peter return Pax to the wild, and Peter strikes out on his own to be reunited with his fox. Meanwhile, Pax steadfastly waits for his boy, having adventures of his own.
4 of 7
The Unofficial Guide to Crafting the World of Harry Potter: 30 Magical Crafts for Witches and Wizards – From Pencil Wands to House Colors Tie-Dye Shirts
By Jamie Harrington
No magic wand needed. With a little Hogwarts creativity and the step-by-step guidance of this spellbinding book, you’ll be able to transfigure simple supplies and things around the house for lots of wizarding world fun.
5 of 7
Cooking for Jeffrey
By Ina Garten
Combined with warm stories of Ina and Jeffrey’s life together, Ina Garten has written her most personal cookbook yet. Time-tested, often-requested recipes that include updated traditional dishes, wonderful salads and delicious desserts, these offerings are sure to please your family and friends as well.
6 of 7
Maker Lab: 28 Super Cool Projects: Build * Invent * Create * Discover
By Jack Challoner
Maker Lab includes 28 kid-safe projects and crafts that will get young inventors’ wheels turning and make science pure fun. Each step-by-step activity is appropriate for kids ages 8-12 and ranked easy, medium or hard, with an estimated time frame for completion. Requires only household materials.
7 of 7
Michael Vey series
By Richard Paul Evans (ages 12 and up)
Michael Vey has been hiding a secret all his life: He has a superpower. Sixteen other children born in the same hospital at the same time also exhibit unusual electromagnetic powers. Michael and Taylor are the only ones who haven’t been collected by evil, power-hungry men. With some help from others, Michael and Taylor free the prisoners of the twisted Elgin Academy where they are held. For fans of Rick Riordan series.