Bookmarks | Pickerington | December/January 2016-17

Pax

By Sara Pennypacker (ages 10-14)

Pax and Peter have been inseparable ever since Peter rescued him as a kit. Peter’s dad enlists in the military and Peter goes to live with his grandfather, 300 miles from home. A pet fox would be too much for the grandfather, so the father makes Peter return Pax to the wild, and Peter strikes out on his own to be reunited with his fox. Meanwhile, Pax steadfastly waits for his boy, having adventures of his own.