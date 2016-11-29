Bookmarks | Pickerington | December/January 2016-17

×

1 of 7

bedtimeforbatmancover.jpg

Bedtime for Batman

By Michael Dahl

Wearing his pajamas, this little boy imagines each of his nightly routines as an adventure for the Caped Crusader. Great for Batman fans young and old alike, this book was written by award-winning author Michael Dahl (Goodnight Baseball, Goodnight Football and Goodnight Hockey) and illustrated by Ethen Beavers (DC Super Friends).

×

2 of 7

ms-marvel-g-willow-wilson.jpg

Ms. Marvel graphic novel series

By G. Willow Wilson (ages 12 and up)

Kamala Khal is a teenage Pakistani Muslim American from New Jersey with shape-shifting abilities. As much as Islam is a part of Kamala’s identity, this book isn’t about religion or faith, but what happens when you struggle with the labels imposed upon you.

×

3 of 7

Pax.jpg

Pax

By Sara Pennypacker (ages 10-14)

Pax and Peter have been inseparable ever since Peter rescued him as a kit. Peter’s dad enlists in the military and Peter goes to live with his grandfather, 300 miles from home. A pet fox would be too much for the grandfather, so the father makes Peter return Pax to the wild, and Peter strikes out on his own to be reunited with his fox. Meanwhile, Pax steadfastly waits for his boy, having adventures of his own.

×

4 of 7

unofficial-guide-to-crafting-the-world-of-harry-potter.jpg

The Unofficial Guide to Crafting the World of Harry Potter: 30 Magical Crafts for Witches and Wizards – From Pencil Wands to House Colors Tie-Dye Shirts

By Jamie Harrington

No magic wand needed. With a little Hogwarts creativity and the step-by-step guidance of this spellbinding book, you’ll be able to transfigure simple supplies and things around the house for lots of wizarding world fun.

×

5 of 7

CookingForJeffrey.jpg

Cooking for Jeffrey

By Ina Garten

Combined with warm stories of Ina and Jeffrey’s life together, Ina Garten has written her most personal cookbook yet. Time-tested, often-requested recipes that include updated traditional dishes, wonderful salads and delicious desserts, these offerings are sure to please your family and friends as well.

×

6 of 7

MakerLab.jpg

Maker Lab: 28 Super Cool Projects: Build * Invent * Create * Discover

By Jack Challoner 

Maker Lab includes 28 kid-safe projects and crafts that will get young inventors’ wheels turning and make science pure fun. Each step-by-step activity is appropriate for kids ages 8-12 and ranked easy, medium or hard, with an estimated time frame for completion. Requires only household materials.

×

7 of 7

MichaelVey.jpg

Michael Vey series

By Richard Paul Evans (ages 12 and up)

Michael Vey has been hiding a secret all his life: He has a superpower. Sixteen other children born in the same hospital at the same time also exhibit unusual electromagnetic powers. Michael and Taylor are the only ones who haven’t been collected by evil, power-hungry men. With some help from others, Michael and Taylor free the prisoners of the twisted Elgin Academy where they are held. For fans of Rick Riordan series.

Tags

Pickerington CoverDecember2016

EAT, SHOP, PLAY

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Bookmarks