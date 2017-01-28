Pickerington resident a big advocate for Senior Center

× Expand Ted Hackworth. Photo by Garth Bishop

In 1991, Ted Hackworth and his wife, Ann, moved to Pickerington in search of a small retirement home. They found Pickerington Run and have been there ever since.

Hackworth, 73, began attending the Pickerington Senior Center with his wife about 10 years ago. After serving on Pickerington City Council from 2003 to 2007 and representing the mayor on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Hackworth was asked to fill a position at the Senior Center.

Nancy Lee, director of Senior Center, asked Hackworth to serve on the board of trustees as president in 2010. What he thought would be a temporary position became a long-term role.

Hackworth continues to serve as president and helps strategize with other board members to make the center an even better place to visit.

“I knew Ted would make a good president because he had a lot of knowledge and experience from serving on City Council,” says Lee. “He is very ambitious and is always willing to do what needs to be done.”

Hackworth’s latest success at the center will benefit the entire Pickerington community. He has been an advocate for the public transit buses for more than 10 years. While Hackworth was serving on City Council, Pickerington lost funding and had to turn all buses over to Lancaster.

Though many attempts to work with the Central Ohio Transit Authority fell short, Hackworth persisted. Thanks to Carrie Woody, the director of Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit, Hackworth was able to add 44 new stops in Pickerington.

“It’s not a complete solution; it’s a work in progress,” says Hackworth. “We have to use it, and if she gets enough ridership, (Woody) can start justifying expanding with more buses or extended hours.”

Along with his local endeavors, Hackworth also rents property and travels with the center. He and his wife also enjoy the long trips to places such as Ocean City, Md. and Virginia Beach, but they also enjoy day trips to places such as Hocking Hills.

Hackworth has plans to create an information center for local seniors to learn about the programs and opportunities available at the center, but finds it challenging to keep up with.

“I am very thankful for all of the senior volunteers we have at the Senior Center,” Hackworth says. “They help keep the lights on and work tirelessly during our events.”

Box Cake Coffee Cake

Courtesy of a Pickerington Senior Center member

Ingredients

1 box cake mix, vanilla or yellow

4 cups blueberries

½ cup flour

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup oleo

½ cup mini chocolate chips

½ cup pecans or walnuts

Instructions

Mix flour, brown sugar and oleo together. Add chocolate chips and nuts and mix to create crumb topping.

Mix cake mix as directed. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

Remove cake from oven and top with blueberries. Then, put crumb topping on top.

Return cake to oven and finish baking until a toothpick comes out clean.

Drizzle finished product with icing and serve.

Jenny Wise is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

