Around Pickerington

Photo courtesy of Chase Vendley
Chase Vendley of Pickerington presents "thank you" bags to members of the Pickerington Police Department as part of his Eagle Scout Project on June 29.
Chase Vendley
Photo courtesy of Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Outzen
170526-N-KH675-011
Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Emeka Igwe, a Pickerington High School North graduate, is one of a group of U.S. Navy Soldiers to re-enlist during 2017 Fleet week New York on May 26.
Photo courtesy of Tami Marlow
Photo courtesy of Ravi Ravindran