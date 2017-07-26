Around Pickerington

Photo courtesy of Chase Vendley

Chase Vendley of Pickerington presents "thank you" bags to members of the Pickerington Police Department as part of his Eagle Scout Project on June 29.

Chase Vendley

Photo courtesy of Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Outzen

Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Emeka Igwe, a Pickerington High School North graduate, is one of a group of U.S. Navy Soldiers to re-enlist during 2017 Fleet week New York on May 26.

Photo courtesy of Tami Marlow

Photo courtesy of Ravi Ravindran

