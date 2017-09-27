Animals draw visitors to the Pickerington Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pickerington Public Library

Since the mid-1400s, the classic, bound books we know and love have been a valuable source of information for every age group.

But sometimes seeing, feeling and listening can be concrete methods for educating people on interesting topics.

The Pickerington Public Library is going beyond the books. For a few years now, this hub of knowledge has hosted events where experts bring in wild or housebound animals to educate visitors on the qualities of these magnificent creatures.

“We have had different animal programs for many years,” says Kenton Daniels, the library’s assistant director. “There are a lot of great organizations and individuals who love animals and love sharing the work they do with various species.”

These entertaining and educational events fit right into the library’s interest in providing dynamic ways of learning. Reptiles and baby chicks were among the early animals featured.

September at the library was highlighted by the first-ever visit from Lori Keller of the Hedge Welfare Society. At the two Sept. 6 Mighty Hedgehog Sessions, Keller worked to educate the public on misconceptions related to these tiny animals.

“They need a lot of space. … Each individual needs about a minimum of six square feet of living space,” says Keller. “They also have a specialized diet. They need a variety of foods so they can grow all their teeth and grow all their quills, and are healthy for as long as possible.”

About 80 percent of the hedgehogs Keller finds through the Welfare Society are surrendered by owners who can no longer foster the animals. But she has hope for these little pets, and is always striving to thoroughly explain the proper methods of owning a hedgehog to families and children.

“Until people get to handle them and get exposed to them, it’s hard to know how much work the little guys are going to take,” says Keller. “I’m trying to fill … an information gap between the cute pictures we might see on the Internet and the reality of what it’s like to own a hedgehog, so that maybe the families or the children will think twice or seek more information before they get one as a pet.”

The library’s creature programs are intended to be open to the public for the benefit of everyone interested in nature and a variety of Ohio-based animals.

“Our amazing presenters are accustomed to working with a wide range of age groups,” says Daniels. “In this fast-paced world, sometimes, it’s easy to lose track of the natural beauty all around us. Animals have something to teach all of us … and the library is a community-based place of learning.”

More fuzzy and feathery friends are slated to make appearances in October. Returning this year will be the Ironwood Wolves on Oct. 19 and the Ohio Bird Sanctuary on Oct. 25.

Gail Laux, founder and director of Ohio Bird Sanctuary, says the organization will bring owls and vultures to its day at the library.

“Often, these species are misunderstood,” says Laux. “Many of the things we believe about owls are untrue … and vultures are an important element for the health of our environment.”

The birds that will visit the library have suffered injury and are no longer able to survive in the wild, though they will be no less fascinating for it. Knowledgeable sanctuary staff members will provide interesting facts and walk through the audience for closer looks at these winged animals.

Ironwood Wolves is a USDA-licensed educational facility that houses four wolves and three red foxes, using them to teach about wolves and foxes and, like the Hedge Welfare Society and Ohio Bird Sanctuary, dispel misconceptions.

Both Ironwood Wolves and Ohio Bird Sanctuary have made appearances at the library prior to 2017.

“Seeing the animals up close is fascinating,” says Daniels. “But more fun is seeing the reaction of the children that attend.”

Because these animal events are popular, the library requires advance registration and suggests interested parties register early, as spots go fast. Registration can be completed at www.pickeringtonlibrary.org.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

