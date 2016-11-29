A look at Pickerington's tasty options for gift cards

Pie in the Sky

Froggy’s Sweets & More has more than just gift cards. It also has a variety of chocolates, cookies, brownies and – among its more popular items – pies, with a different pie special each week. Pies generally range $15-$18. www.froggyssweetsmore.com

Italian Intrigue

Home-style Italian favorites are the specialties at Omezzo Italian Restaurant, which opened in 2013. Among the restaurants’ most popular items are its eponymous offerings: Pasta Omezzo (rigatoni with red pepper, tomato cream sauce, mushroom, spinach and chicken) and Trio Omezzo (cheese tortellini with pesto cream sauce, lasagna and chicken diavolo). www.omezzoitalian.com

Muy Sabroso

La Fogata Grill is an institution in Pickerington, offering a variety of authentic Mexican dishes with an increasing emphasis on healthful ingredients. Carnitas and chimichangas have long been favorites there. www.lafogatagrillohio.com

Boss Barn

Taranto’s Pizza Barn has been part of the Pickerington community for more than 25 years and continues to be a local favorite. The BLT pizza is one of the restaurant’s highlights, but it also offers salads, Stromboli and calzones. www.tarantospizza.com

Frosty the Cupcake

Gigi’s Cupcakes has earned its reputation through the towering topping of frosting on each cupcake and mini cupcake. It has specialty cupcakes for each day of the week. www.gigiscupcakesusa.com