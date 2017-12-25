Yoga isn’t just for getting fit and flexible

There are many ways to manage stress. You could go for a walk, listen to your favorite tunes, hang out with friends or even take a nap.

Any or all those things might work to help you relax, but what about yoga?

Yoga is a practice that began thousands of years ago in India, and is still in use today – for good reason. It is said to be both physically and mentally beneficial, so it may be just the hobby to pick up as a last-minute New Year’s resolution.

According to a 2010 study by psychology lecturer and National Institutes of Health researcher Subhadra Evans, yoga promotes physical, psychological and spiritual well-being. A single, 30-minute yoga flow activates the musculoskeletal and cardiopulmonary systems, and even improves autonomic nervous system and endocrine functioning.

More specifically, it helps individuals become more in sync with changes in their bodies and promotes mental clarity, which in turn improves a wide variety of health parameters including better sleep and decreased cravings. Different flows help different areas of the body, both mental and physical. Pregnancy, anxiety and joint pain are some of the situations in which yoga may be beneficial.

And the best part? Contrary to what you may think, yoga doesn’t have to be done in a large, intimidating yoga studio. If you prefer to flow in the comfort of your own home, free videos exist online on outlets such as @YogaWithAdriene on YouTube and step-by-step practices for beginners on Yoga Journal.

All you need is your own body and a space to let your mind relax.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.