What makes New Albany a great host destination?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pelotonia

You may have already seen this issue’s feature about New Albany being home to some of the coolest fitness events around the country. Beyond the Georgian architecture, white horse fencing and bucolic scenery that make our hometown such a beautiful backdrop, New Albany’s event popularity can be tied to at least three other significant factors:

Our residents (and businesses) care about the greater good and are active in creating ways to give back.

× Expand New Albany native Ali Wolff performs at the New Albany Classic. Photo by Kate Morrison

This has been evident with the New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day, Pelotonia, the New Albany Walking Classic, Honor Ride Ohio and Thanks for Giving 4-Miler. Residents such as Abigail Wexner, Tom Lennox, Phil Heit, Susie and Peter Horvath, Paul Naumoff, and Kasey Kist all believed there was a worthy cause that a fitness-related event could support, be it to break the cycle of family violence, help eradicate cancer, serve disabled veterans and first responders, take steps (literally) toward healthier lifestyles, or give thanks by ending hunger one nourishing meal at a time.

Add corporate residents such as Abercrombie & Fitch and its A&F Challenge to benefit SeriousFun, a global community of camps and programs for kids with serious illnesses, and you begin to see the extraordinary combination of entrepreneurship and philanthropy so prevalent in our community. And these fitness-related events don’t even include the thought-provoking Jefferson Series and Remarkable Evening speakers, which promote lifelong learning brought to you by the New Albany Community Foundation.

Health and wellness are community core values…

…so much so that our own Healthy New Albany not-for-profit organization was developed with the goal of creating the nation’s healthiest community, right here in New Albany, that serves as a model for the rest of the country. Healthy New Albany staff and volunteers embrace healthy living through community activities, events, disease prevention and wellness programs. Not only does Healthy New Albany play a major role in this magazine and coordinate the community garden, farmers markets and the New Albany Walking Classic, it also manages the public space inside the 55,000-square-foot Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. This community health destination includes meeting space, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a health care center in partnership with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

New Albany consciously prioritizes events that bring about community benefits.

× Expand Photo by Megan Banks

The scheduling of events can be a balancing act of creating fun activities for residents and visitors while minimizing local inconveniences. We are sensitive to the old adage that too much of a good thing isn’t a good thing. That is why we limit the number of events that can occur here. Often, large-scale events also require assistance from nearby hotels, and our New Albany partners – including Hampton Inn & Suites and Courtyard by Marriott, with Home2 Suites by Hilton under construction – are up to the task. They serve our business community throughout the week, as well as a growing number of out-of-town visitors for weekend events. Representatives from all 50 states and more than 50 countries have participated in events occurring in New Albany, adding to the need for hotels to support events.

Just a few miles up the road sits the Brave Horse Show Park in Johnstown. This state-of-the-art, 75-acre facility hosts internationally sanctioned equestrian jumping competitions and is open to local equestrians and world-class riders who have participated in the New Albany Classic alike.

We are honored to host some of the best fitness events in the country, and humbled to play a small role in creating benefits throughout central Ohio. Beauty, health, wellness, innovation and compassion are all part of our community DNA.

Scott McAfee is chief communications and marketing officer for the City of New Albany. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.