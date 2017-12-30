VCAH’s Angela Douglas hopes to be a good neighbor

It’s understood that New Albany is an affluent community. According to DataUSA, the median household income in New Albany is $196,000 – a big jump from the national median household income of $55,000.

However, these statistics don’t tell the whole story. One in 10 students in New Albany-Plain Local Schools is on a free or reduced-price lunch plan, and with many students whose parents do not speak or read English, it’s possible that number should be higher.

New Albany residents are lucky to have friends and neighbors who are passionate about helping those with need in the community. One of those neighbors is Angela Douglas, former director and current board chair of the Village Coalition Against Hunger (VCAH), which runs the New Albany Food Pantry.

“It’s really difficult to see people in the community and not respond,” says Douglas. “After realizing there are people in the community who needed these services, … how do you not participate at that point?”

Douglas was dropped into the director position – which she left at the end of 2017 – when the previous director became unable to run the organization. Douglas says she rejected the position as long as she could, but eventually said yes, unable to let the VCAH diminish.

However, it was a bumpy road to where the VCAH is today. In 2014, Douglas had to shut VCAH down for a period of time because the building in which it was operating was in a state of disrepair. What else was she to do but move operations into her garage?

“It was crazy,” says Douglas. “We served out of my garage for a year.”

While the pantry was in Douglas’ garage, drivers picked up food and delivered to clients. It was an opportune time to restructure, so Douglas consulted with the Westerville Area Resource Ministry and Worthington Resource Pantry. She was told that in order to best serve New Albany, she should restrict pantry operations to the confines of the New Albany-Plain Local School District. The new VCAH started with 10 families, but it quickly grew to 20, then 30. It was time to graduate out of the garage.

“We were begging for a place to go, and (NAPLS Superintendent) Michael Sawyers heard our call and said, ‘Sure, we have a place,’” Douglas says.

The VCAH moved into a few rooms in the old location of New Albany High School, where it remains today. Now that Douglas has refocused on New Albany and moved into a suitable space, she says, the VCAH can now focus on spreading awareness and finding new clients. The English as a Second Language population is one that Douglas hopes to target in particular.

“This is an invisible population in many respects in the schools, because the parents don’t speak English and maybe they haven’t completed their paperwork for free and reduced lunch,” she says. “There’s a big gap, and maybe there are families in need there, and maybe there aren’t people reaching out to them in a meaningful way.”

Through VCAH, Douglas hopes to end the stigma associated with going to a food pantry. She hopes community members see the pantry as an avenue to provide for others like any neighbor would.

“It’s about community and decreasing the stigma and that dichotomy between ‘us’ and ‘them,’ so hopefully this is a way to do that,” she says. “It’s really a partnership, and a service of equals.”

Douglas didn’t expect to find herself running a food pantry. Born in Akron, Douglas spent four years in the Army before moving to New Albany with her husband, Brett. The pair have two sons: Ben, 7, and Will, 4. Though VCAH is the first place at which Douglas has assumed a position in charitable work, it’s far from her first time doing good in the community.

Five years ago, Douglas and Brett, as well as a friend in cardiology, founded mCORE, which provides cardiac screening for athletes. The company provides screening to nearly 300 schools all over the state, including New Albany schools. Cardiac events are the leading killer of high school athletes, and Douglas says mCORE’s goal is to change that.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Angela Douglas Though busy, Angela Douglas spends as much time with her family as possible. Clockwise from left: Brett, Angela, Will and Ben Douglas.

Between the family, mCORE and VCAH, Douglas says it’s difficult to find time for herself. She enjoys walking and running, reading, and meditating when she can. For now, she’s just aiming to find equilibrium.

“I would say finding balance and being present is kind of top priority for me,” she says. “I have not historically been really good at that, because you just go a million miles an hour. But in today’s world, it’s so important.”

Though Douglas’ work as director for VCAH ended with the start of 2018, New Albany residents will still see her around the city, doing charitable work in any way she can.

“I feel like kind of my purpose on the planet is to do good, and to do good work and to serve others in whatever capacity I can,” Douglas says. “I don’t know if I intended to run a food pantry, but you know, you do what’s in front of you. When a need presents itself, you take that.”

Getting Involved: VCAH Programs

New Albany Food Pantry: A food pantry housed on the NAPLS campus

A food pantry housed on the NAPLS campus Summer lunch program: Providing students with adequate and healthful meals not just during the school year, but throughout

NAPLS lunch fund: Teachers are able to pull from the lunch fund to assist children who may be in need of food during the school day

Teachers are able to pull from the lunch fund to assist children who may be in need of food during the school day School break backpack program: During school breaks, students in need are provided with backpacks full of food

During school breaks, students in need are provided with backpacks full of food Community Open Kitchen: Cooking classes for VCAH clients, families and the community at large

Cooking classes for VCAH clients, families and the community at large Thanksgiving and Holiday Baskets: The VCAH provides baskets during the holidays for families who may not have the opportunity to celebrate

The VCAH provides baskets during the holidays for families who may not have the opportunity to celebrate Resource Library: Providing clients and the community with resources that the VCAH does not cover, including family stability needs, referrals and assistance

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

