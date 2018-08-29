Updates on Rose Run, the community space

New Albany resident Andrea Wiltrout gushes when she talks about The Middle, her neighborhood’s gathering place in Brooksview Circle. The Middle includes a swing set and community space for egg hunts and watching fireworks together. Kids have a sense of independence while parents take turns watching over them. It is a major reason why Andrea can’t imagine living anywhere else.

Now, along with The Middle, Wiltrout is excited to have Rose Run Park in the heart of town by late 2019.

“Many of the same facets about The Middle will apply to Rose Run,” said Wiltrout. “My kids will have a fun place to play right down the street from our house and across the street from their school and it will be a gathering place for the whole community. They will be able to debrief their day and just be kids there, and it will also be a great place to play before or after we go to Market Square for a snack or family dinner.”

A Central Park in the Heart of New Albany

As far back as the 2003 Rose Run Greenway Corridor Study, there has been a desire to make the Rose Run Corridor; which is bordered by Dublin Granville Road to the north, Main Street to the east and Market Street to the west; “the physical, visual and emotional heart of the community.” When complete, this corridor will intuitively connect the school learning campus and Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts with the library, Market Square and the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. It will also preserve green space in the heart of New Albany, create a civic green for events and spur private development desired by residents by attracting more foot traffic to the area.

× Expand Rose Run will be a hub o both activity and relations. Stop along the terrace to the north of Dublin Granville Road for a picnic, or just to take in the view.

Dublin Granville Improvements for Child Safety

Traffic lanes will be narrowed to reduce speeds and feature crosswalks, creating a safer environment for children around the school campus. Improvements include a protected bike lane and a sidewalk dedicated to pedestrians.

Rose Run Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade

This feature will provide an attractive and safe pedestrian pathway across the stream bed from the school learning campus to the library and Market Square.

Wooded Glen & Rose Run Trail

Stream restoration and new plantings will create a natural play area for children to explore under the pedestrian bridge. Kid-friendly focal points will add an element of fun and recreation, including a leisure trail that leads to different amenities.

Library Garden & Birch Tree Walk

At the rear of the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s New Albany branch, a library garden with a small seating area and lawn will offer a quiet and scenic spot to read a book and a place for outdoor library activities, picnics and small concerts. A walk lined with birch trees will connect the library garden to the natural creek area.

Bike Hub

The popularity of cycling among residents led to the addition of a bike hub/fix-it station. This feature, located east of the promenade, will allow cyclists to make repairs, inflate tires, fill water bottles and simply take a break.

× Expand The changes to the Rose Run corridor will make New Albany a safer and more accessible place to cycle, walk and play. The plan will include cycling and walking paths, children's play areas, focal points, and pedestrian-friendly passageways between New Albany's landmarks.

New Community Gathering Hub

North of Dublin Granville Road, a terraced wall of limestone and grass will provide casual seating. To the south, a large plaza with granite pavers will increase the seating area. For larger events, planners envision closing the road to create additional capacity.

“There is already a community buzz about this project, and there will be a little pain along the way with stretches of Dublin Granville Road being closed during the school year, but we ask that people bear with the construction because the final product is going to be fantastic!” said Mayor Sloan Spalding.

Scott McAfee is chief communications and marketing officer for the City of New Albany. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.