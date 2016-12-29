Understanding the addiction to shopping

We’re familiar with stories of drug, alcohol and gambling addiction. But there’s one addiction that can go largely unnoticed by friends and loved ones; shopping.

Like other addictions, an addiction to shopping stems from a lack of control and impulsive behavior. A shopping addiction can have a detrimental impact on a person’s bank account and credit score when income doesn’t line up with spending habits. Rather than saving a larger purchase for next month’s pay day, a shopping addict might disregard the constraints of his or her budget and make the purchase immediately and impulsively.

And sometimes it’s not just one pair of winter boots or a single bottle of designer cologne; addicts are often compelled to buy in excess. While shopping addicts might come off as materialistic, many of them conceal their purchases from family and friends. This can involve hiding the items, receipts and credit card and bank statements.

While the initial spending spree might feel great for the shopper, the addiction is often accompanied by feelings of embarrassment or guilt afterward.

There’s no hard and fast cure for a shopping addiction. Antidepressants have been met with mixed results, as untreated depression is not always the root cause. Sometimes, it just helps to avoid shopping alone, ditch the credit cards and have someone you trust control or supervise your finances.

Hannah Bealer is an editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.