Two of New Albany’s favorites celebrate 10th birthdays

As many important pieces of New Albany change and improve – Market & Main II, the buildup of Rose Run and the plan for the five-mile bike loop around Village Square, to name a few – many long-established organizations have begun to hit major milestones.

This year, two New Albany cornerstones celebrate their 10th birthdays, and are inviting the community to celebrate. On May 6 at 3 p.m., the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and the New Albany Symphony Orchestra will join forces for Michael Feinstein & the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, though the organizations will be celebrating year-round.

While it’s a common misconception that the symphony and the McCoy are owned and operated under the same organization due to the symphony’s position as the McCoy’s resident orchestra, the entities have formed an unbreakable bond during their decade together.

The McCoy

The original vision for the McCoy was a hall in which New Albany-Plain Local Schools students could perform and practice the arts, and any New Albany resident can tell you it’s become that plus so much more.

“This was a collaboration, it was a vision. And, in fact, it was a rather unique vision for a community this size,” says Tom Hill, board chairman for the McCoy and partner in Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter. “It seemed to become a collaboration of the schools, the city, the township and the New Albany (Community) Foundation.”

The McCoy is a special place for Hill himself. He began playing piano at just 7 years old, continuing into young adulthood. Then, after 44 years away from the ivories, it was time to get back to the bench. By 2013, he was ready to perform again, and scoured Columbus for a venue for his recital. After the search, the best option was right under his nose: the McCoy.

“I looked around and nothing compared,” Hill says. “The New Albany Foundation had just funded the purchase of a Steinway concert grand piano – the big one. And I played that thing. The venue was fabulous, but the piano they acquired for that facility is world-class.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Randall L. Schieber Lyle Lovett, McCoy Community Center, New Albany Lyle Lovett, McCoy Community Center, New Albany

The McCoy stage is now host to New Albany students, the symphony, New Albany Ballet Company, foundation’s Jefferson Series, jazz performers, country singers, blues artists, Columbus Children’s Theatre and more. In just 10 years, the McCoy has become a bustling concert hall that never seems to shut down.

“The thing that’s amazing about this is that it’s not a big city, New Albany.” says Hill. “It’s a little place. 770 people get to hear world-class speakers – David McCullough, Patrick Kennedy, the list goes on and on. And they get to hear world-class performers.”

Hill says that, other than the May 6 symphony show, he’s most excited for the 10th anniversary McCoy Center Celebration on March 3. This annual gala gives McCoy affiliates and fans an opportunity to join together, enjoy student visual and performing artists, and simply appreciate the hard work that has been put into the McCoy for 10 years.

“Its purpose hasn’t changed. This is a vision that has come to pass,” says Hill. “This is a cultural anchor in this community, and it’s grown.”

The Symphony

× Expand Photo by John Garner Audience members at the sensory-friendly Saturdays at the Symphony series are invited to test out instruments at the "instrument petting zoo."

New Albany resident and symphony founder Heather Garner says her ears immediately perked up when she heard about the plans to build the McCoy more than 10 years ago, and she got to work on the symphony.

“I feel that every great hall needs a symphony orchestra; it’s a hub of every hall,” Garner says. “I felt it was a great opportunity to give back to my own community.”

Though Garner had been a member of symphonies in the past, she had no experience kick-starting and organizing a symphony. While she wasn’t sure what to expect at the start, the symphony has grown tremendously.

“We didn’t have a single document in place, we didn’t have any contracts or licenses or a bank account,” says Garner. “Every single thing, we created from nothing. And if I would’ve known, I would’ve been scared to death.”

The symphony began with 25 musicians, performing in a residence program at NAPLS. As time has gone on, the symphony has grown, and shows have gotten more ambitious. More than 100 members are named on the symphony roster, and student musicians who leave New Albany for college are always welcome back to the stage for the holiday show, forming a “sea of musicians on the stage,” says Garner.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jack Garner

The symphony has now been awarded multiple PNC Arts Alive grants, allowing for a groundbreaking sensory-friendly concert series. The series caters to people with Alzheimer’s disease and autism, and features shorter concerts. Audience members are welcome to make noise, stand up and otherwise engage in the concert in ways traditional venues may not allow. And Garner is excited to continue branching out.

“We wanted to make an environment that was really relaxed and accepting of differences. Music is a great therapy, and I think it’s for everyone. I don’t ever want anyone to think they can’t come to concerts,” she says. “Every season, we try and push the envelope, think a little outside the box. (We) try and think a little differently and take the audience on a new journey.”

SAVE THE DATE!

Michael Feinstein & the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, May 6 at 3 p.m.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

