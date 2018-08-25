This leafy green can improve your diet and lifestyle

As the typical American life gets busier and busier, it can be easy to let cooking fall by the wayside. Between hectic schedules and families with picky eaters, adding a healthful variety of vegetables to the dinner table can seem difficult and complicated.

However, the addition of one simple vegetable could improve your overall health while spicing up your dinner options, providing diverse recipes that each family member will love.

Known for its distinctive taste and versatility in the kitchen, kale is considered one the of most healthful and nutrition-packed foods in the world.

No stranger to using kale in the kitchen, Emily Snyder, who has a bachelor’s in food science and nutrition and Healthy New Albany Inc. office manager, knows kale’s utility through education as well as through her personal experimentation in the kitchen, as she began cooking with kale during her undergraduate career.

“The first time I tried kale was in school, as kale chips were becoming a popular alternative for potato chips,” says Snyder. “I found a recipe for kale chips and started making them on my own. I then started using kale in salads and in some of my favorite family recipes.”

Going Green

Kale is a leafy, low-calorie vegetable that is high in antioxidants, fiber and vitamins A, C and K. When compared to other greens such as romaine or spinach, kale contains between two and three grams of protein per cup – an important part of the diet for meat eaters and vegans alike. Different minerals such as calcium, copper, manganese and potassium are also found in this hardy vegetable.

“Typically, most people only think of bananas when they think of potassium, but kale is a great source of this as well,” says Snyder.

Like avocado and quinoa, kale appears to have become a hugely popular ingredient in everything from pizza and salad toppings to chips and stuffing. It seems kale can be found on any menu as of late.

According to Medical News Today, the multiple nutrients in kale may offer protection against diabetes, support heart health by lowering cholesterol and promote a healthy digestive tract. Multiple cancer-fighting compounds, such as sulforaphane and indole-3-carbinol, have also been found in kale.

For these reasons, a promising future for this leafy green is almost guaranteed.

Cook Smarter, Not Harder

While these proposed health benefits may not be a selling point to the picky eaters in the family, kale’s versatility and the many recipes it can be used in may draw their attention a little closer.

After years of learning to cook with kale, Snyder says that kale is a main ingredient used in her every day diet, utilized in a number of different ways.

“I use kale in Mexican-inspired casseroles, soups, pesto sauce, salads, smoothies and my favorite, a breakfast hash,” says Snyder. “This adds volume to these dishes and you get the added health benefits from including kale in the recipe.”

One way in which Snyder prepares kale is by throwing it, along with olive oil, in a large bowl and rubbing the leaves together. This technique, referred to as massaging, helps break down the bitterness and allows the vegetable to become more tender and palatable.

“Massaging is the main practice I would suggest for someone who isn’t sure how to use kale or is cooking with it for the first time,” says Snyder.

Bags of pre-cut kale can be bought at grocery stores, making it easier to use when throwing together a quick meal, says Snyder.

For families who have to stop, grab and go while on the road, having a dinner that includes kale can be accomplished with one simple stop.

“I have seen kale Caesar salads popping up on restaurant menus lately,” says Snyder. “For example, Panera has one that is very good.”

An Acquired Taste

As for the taste of this hardy vegetable, Snyder mentions that it’s an acquired taste that takes some time to thoroughly enjoy.

“Kale can be an overpowering vegetable with a strong, funky taste so I can see why some people wouldn’t enjoy as much as I do,” says Snyder. “However, it does work well whenever you pair other strong flavors with it, such as spicy foods, or placing it in a smoothie with other ingredients.”

Regardless of its unique taste, kale is a nutrient-dense vegetable that could not only improve your diet and lifestyle but also make cooking much more interesting for the whole family.

“I believe kale is very versatile and a good ingredient for all types of recipes,” says Snyder. “I encourage everyone to taste it and pair it with different ingredients and recipes they already enjoy.”

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Recipes by Emily Snyder

Kale and Farro Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup farro, dry

1 large bunch kale (or 2 small bunches)

2 tbsp. olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 large red bell pepper, diced

½ shallot, finely diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Cook farro according to package instructions and set aside to let cool. Remove kale leaves from stems, roughly chop and place in a bowl. Toss with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. If serving immediately, massage kale by gently rubbing leaves together until they begin to wilt (this helps tenderize and reduce bitterness). No need to massage if prepping in advance. Add the remaining ingredients and toss.

Kale Breakfast Hash

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. olive oil

½ pound ground turkey sausage

2 cups diced red skin potatoes or sweet potatoes (diced potatoes should be small – no more than ½ inch)

2 large kale leaves, removed from stems and chopped

4 oz. goat cheese, crumbled

4 large eggs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat large cast iron skillet to medium-high, add olive oil and turkey sausage. Brown the turkey sausage and add the potatoes. Cook potatoes until fork tender and crusty. Add chopped kale to the top and cover until wilted (a few minutes). Make 4 wells and crack and egg into each one. Top with goat cheese and transfer to the oven to bake until eggs are cooked to desired doneness. Firm whites and soft yolks are achieved in about 5 minutes.

Kale Pesto

Chef’s Note: This is really good over pasta, pizza, and salmon (among other things).

Ingredients:

1 cup tightly packed fresh kale

1 cup tightly packed fresh basil leaves

½ cup olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

¼ cup pine nuts

⅛ cup grated parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for vegan pesto)

1 clove garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Crushed red pepper flakes to taste

Directions: