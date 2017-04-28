New Albany counselor treats eating disorders

How does an eating disorder develop? It’s a question I’m asked frequently.

The answer is best explained with the analogy of a handgun. Genetics create the gun itself, which is comprised of a highly sensitive temperament and a biological tendency to deal with anxiety through eating.

Environmental attitudes and values from the family, community, or extracurricular activities are the ammunition that loads the gun. Emotional distress – caused by life change, abuse or trauma – is what pulls the trigger.

For me, it was the transition from high school to college that fired the loaded gun, inviting “Ed” into my life. I battled anorexia nervosa for almost the entirety of my undergraduate experience. Study sessions, Greek life formals, and late nights out were replaced by individual and group therapy sessions, nutrition groups and structured eating regimens. Professional help – in combination with the support of my parents, my then-boyfriend (now husband), my friends, and my faith –, is what enabled me to reach recovery.

The process was far from easy. As always, “Ed” was relentless in his demands of me, insisting that I eat only safe foods, restrict calories, and exercise in extremes. Choosing recovery meant disobeying the voice in my head, acting opposite of its unattainable requirements –, even when it caused increased anxiety – , and trusting my treatment team. I found that reading books about eating disorders was helpful; hearing from others who had walked where I was walking gave me clarity and strength. I also found solace in journaling and crafting.

For more information about eating disorders, visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.com.

Almost two decades later, driven by the desire to do for others what my others did for me, I am now a psychotherapist and the owner of Kovacs Counseling, a private practice that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders and related issues. I work with children, adolescents, and adults who are dealing with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, and avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). I employ mostly Cognitive cognitive Behavioral behavioral Therapy therapy (CBT) in the course of treatment, working with collaborating professionals, including dieticians, physicians, and psychiatrists to provide a holistic and multidisciplinary approach. I am also trained in Family family-Based based Therapy therapy (FBT), in which the parents are a part of the treatment team and the home becomes the treatment environment.

Working in the mental health field is fulfilling, and yet challenging. Eating disorders are the most lethal of all the mental illnesses, and they do not have a bias, affecting people regardless of gender, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or age. Prevention and early detection are critical. Risk factors include: having a close relative with an eating disorder or mental health condition, engaging in dieting or other weight control behavior, exercising intensely, having body image dissatisfaction, dealing with perfectionism, suffering from anxiety, struggling with flexibility, experiencing teasing or bullying, and being exposed to thin ideals.

Being a recovered professional in the eating disorder field is, without a doubt, an asset and a gift. It allows me to draw purpose from my pain, and it enables my clients to feel a genuine sense of compassion, empathy, and reassurance. I am a living, breathing presence that says to the individual, “Recovery is possible.”

Your recovery process will look different than mine, but as a survivor, I can assure you that together we will outwit, outlast and outplay the disorder so that you can have a full life.

I am also a parent who can sit with other parents and say with confidence, “This is not your fault.” Eating disorders are complex neurobiological illnesses. While I am an expert of eating disorders, you are the expert of your child; I am committed to walking through this difficulty with your family.

Katie Kovacs lives in New Albany with her husband, Joel, and their three kids: Kellen (6½), Jett (4½) and Redding (2½). Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

