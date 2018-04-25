A six-month fitness challenge for the whole family

Having a fit, healthy body is important to our well-being and that of our children.

One way to inspire your children about the importance of fitness is by inviting their participation in designing and completing a Fun Family Fitness Challenge. The objective of this six-month challenge is to encourage the entire family to embrace small lifestyle changes into an enjoyable, innovative and healthier long-term way of way of living, utilizing resources right here in the New Albany community.

Kick off the challenge by inviting the family to a “picnic table” discussion targeting the opportunities in everyday living that lend themselves to both fun and fitness. Appoint each family member as a named “captain” over a fitness category; soliciting ideas on achieving more healthful eating patterns (the Chef), limiting or improving the quality of TV or social media time (the Deputy), lengthening outdoor activity time through group games (the Activity Director), or designing age-appropriate exercises to improve strength and mobility (the Coach).

Simple ideas for healthful eating include trying new fruits or vegetables, eating at home more often, having a healthful snack alternative such as fresh fruit or nuts readily available, finding interesting recipes online with quality healthful-eating endorsements, starting a small garden in your own yard, or trying a trip to the New Albany Farmers Market.

Limiting or improving the quality of TV or social media time may merely involve making mealtimes “electronics-free” occasions or having the entire family agree to a weekly group one-hour viewing of a favorite show of individual family members on an alternating basis. How about vising the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts as an enlightening entertainment alternative?

Plan family walks, bike rides or games at Bevelhymer Park as an easily reachable and inviting destination.

Meet weekly and encourage each family member to float ideas to the captains that can be incorporated into the challenge. Collect feedback on the hits and misses from the previous week so the challenge remains sensible, meaningful, achievable and relevant throughout its spring and summer timeframe.

Completing the Fun Family Fitness Challenge can be celebrated by participating in the 14th annual New Albany Walking Classic, scheduled for Sept. 9.

Finally, don’t let the change in seasons encourage backsliding. Consider vising the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, which features customized fitness programs to help you meet and maintain your family’s health and fitness goals.

Matthew Mohnacky is fitness specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Health and Fitness Center at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.