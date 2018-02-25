Jefferson Series enriches surrounding communities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lorn Spolter Students wait for their books to be signed by Dr. Fareed Zakaria

In 2002, the New Albany Community Foundation invited David McCullough to speak at A Remarkable Evening to raise money to build a new library.

The event was successful in more ways than one; it fulfilled its intended purpose, but it also sparked a noticeable energy in the room. The foundation noticed.

The Jefferson Series was created to continue this energy and desire to listen as well as learn. The series is dedicated to promoting education and lifelong learning, one of the foundation’s four areas of impact.

The foundation made it a goal not only to enrich New Albany residents, but surrounding communities as well. Through the Jefferson Series, the foundation invites students from Columbus City Schools to attend the lectures and interact with speakers.

“Typically, we donate books to the various schools in advance so that the kids can read about the author. It makes for a much higher level of discussion,” says Craig Mohre, president of the foundation. “If the speaker is really good and if they have a really compelling message, the kids are inspired to learn more because they are curious. Curiosity is the foundation of all authentic learning.”

The students who attend the series have demonstrated a noticeable increase in their desire to learn. In the sessions, the speaker usually talks for about 20 minutes before opening the floor to questions. Students come prepared with questions, creating an interactive conversation.

“They want to know more because the speakers make it exciting and compelling. They not only ask about the history, but also the process,” says Mohre.

Among Jefferson Series alumni are Patrick Kennedy, John Glenn and Mariel Hemingway. By interacting with a variety of speakers, students are able to learn about the world, explore various career paths and delve deeper into topics that may not be achievable in a classroom setting. Through the Jefferson Series, students get real world experience and insight.

“Drawing kids from different backgrounds makes the experience enriching in and of itself. It uplifts the entire community, and you can see what else is going on in the world around you,” Mohre says. “The series is allowing the community to speak with people who have real insights into the government, world issues and current concerns.”

The Jefferson Series promotes lifelong learning not just for students, but for adults and seniors as well. In addition, the series empowers New Albany to start necessary community dialogues.

“Three years ago, we brought in Mariel Hemingway because we had recently had teenage suicides in the community,” Mohre says. “The school district has started these necessary conversations, but the whole community needs to be talking about it. They are real issues, and the series allows us to start the conversation.”

From the Students

“I think the Jefferson Series offers a very unique opportunity for community members and students to really see education active in the world, and how we can have greater conversations about the people who come and speak in our community and bring that to New Albany schools and the New Albany community at large.”

—Blair Carter, New Albany High School

“I really appreciated hearing from (General David Petraeus) himself what it’s really like to be in the battlefront and what it really takes to complete plans, go out there and fight wars because we really don’t understand. (General Petraeus) coming in today and being able to talk about it is really inspiring, and it is truly a gift to be able to learn from that.”

—Brooke Pirwitz, New Albany High School

“I really thought that (General David Petraeus’) speech was passionate in a sort of way that was inspiring as I was sitting there and wearing this uniform. I’m very grateful to come to the McCoy Center and to see General Petraeus.”

—ROTC Cadet Dakota Mendoza, Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center

“(General David Petraeus) offered an insightful perspective on the current state of affairs both abroad and domestic, including our nation’s biggest threats. One of these challenges, he shared, is the shortage of younger people equipped to continue the innovation and sustained growth that has fueled the success of the past century. I feel fortune to be part of a program and a broader Fisher community that prioritizes innovation and leadership to prepare us for what lies ahead.”

—Nicholas Joy, The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business

“I really enjoyed Charles Osgood because he really nailed the topics of broadcasting and news and made me want to be a journalist. I learned a lot about journalism and the overall work that it takes to actually do it. It makes us more aware of what we can do in life and how we can succeed in different job venues.”

—Gregory Madison, Cristo Rey Columbus High School

“I was really inspired. …When (Charles Osgood) talked about his friend Mike, that was a big takeaway for me. To be a journalist, you have to experience harsh criticism, which is something he experienced from Mike. I think that’s essential for any journalist. It’s pretty great because you experience a lot and learn a lot having him there. It was great.”

—Michelle Sierra, Cristo Rey Columbus High School

“My biggest takeaway wasn’t what (Charles Osgood) said about broadcasting, but what he said about being a good person in general. He said at one point, ‘Just be a good person.’ And you can use that to answer any other question you have about what you should do.”

—Maya Hammond, The Wellington School

