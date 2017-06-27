Stay up-to-date on the projects through 2017

A number of projects will occur between now and the end of the year, including:

U.S. Rt. 62/Greensward/Lambton Park Roundabout

This $1.5 million project, which began in July, will better facilitate traffic flow, eliminate head-on and high speed right-angle collisions, reduce speeds and carbon emissions, prevent the need to widen U.S. Rt. 62 in the future, and better maintain the rural character of the area. It will be paid for in part by a grant and no-interest loan from the state of Ohio, city capital fund revenues and a land donation by the New Albany Company. A traffic study confirmed that conditions at this intersection met state requirements for a traffic central device such as a roundabout.

Traffic Impact

Both directions of U.S. Rt. 62 will remain open for the duration of the project, but there may be slight delays and flaggers depending upon the phase of construction.

Greensward Road at U.S. Rt. 62 is expected to be closed in July for four to six weeks. Detours will be posted. New Albany Country Club members can access the club a number of ways, including Yantis, Ogden Woods or Greensward from Dublin-Granville.

Around mid-August, Lambton Park Road at U.S. Rt. 62 is expected to be closed for approximately four weeks. Detours will be posted.

Construction impacting vehicular traffic should be complete by the end of the year. Landscaping and trees will be installed spring 2018.

Fodor Road Traffic Signal at NAHS Entrance

This $250,000 project will provide a safer environment for pedestrians and vehicular traffic entering and exiting the school campus from Fodor Road. Construction of the underground equipment began after school recessed and continues throughout the summer months. The traffic signal is expected to be installed in late fall, after the underground construction is completed.

Harlem Road – Dublin-Granville Road Traffic Signal

This $200,000 project is expected to be complete by year’s end. Harlem Road traffic volume heading south toward Dublin-Granville was the largest factor for meeting the state’s requirements for a traffic signal at this intersection.

Street Maintenance Program

Each year, the city ranks roadway conditions and invests roughly $1 million for street maintenance improvements. Sealing cracks in pavement is performed on streets that are in good shape but need preventive repair to protect the road from the weather’s damaging effects. Micro-surfacing is a treatment process utilized to extend the lifespan of existing asphalt roads and to provide a better aesthetic value. When road bases are still good but the asphalt surface course is deteriorating, a mill and overlay of new asphalt is performed, and when the asphalt and street base are both in failure, a total road reconstruction is in order. Learn what work may be performed in your neighborhood by accessing the News & Events section at www.newalbanyohio.org.

Safe Routes to School Leisure Trail Along Dublin-Granville from Meadway to Morgan

This $250,000 project includes leisure trail from Morgan Road to Meadway Drive along the north side of Dublin-Granville and a new storm sewer. Vehicular traffic will not be impacted during construction. The majority of the project will be funded by a Safe Routes to School grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation. This trail will improve pedestrian safety along the northern side of Dublin-Granville Road between the Hampstead community and the school campus.

Stay Connected

Register for “the LIST” city e-newsletter at www.newalbanyohio.org/subscribe for continuing updates, or stay tuned to the city website at www.newalbanyohio.org.

Scott McAfee is public information officer for the city of New Albany. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.