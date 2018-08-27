Special Section - Thinking twice about disaster

Healthy New Albany Magazine discusses Community Spirit in the 2018 September/October Special Section.

Natural or human-made disasters typically do not occur in New Albany. There may be a tornado watch or an unusual power outage but still, being prepared for anything is a quality idea.

September is National Preparedness Month and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends planning for emergencies to keep your family safe in the event that the unimaginable happens. Planning for an emergency comes down to three tips: create a supply kit, make a plan and learn what to do in different incidents.

The Kit

The supply kit should have at least three days’ worth of resources. It’s also recommended that the bag itself is waterproof, and it should be stored in an easy-to-access location. Here are some items to pack:

One gallon of water a day for each family member

Dry and canned foods – don’t forget the can opener

Daily prescription medicines

General firstaid kit

Fully charged portable charger for cellphones

Batterypowered radio and flashlights

Whistle to blow for help

The Plan

Sit down and create a family plan, that way everyone knows their roles.

In case family members are in different locations during an incident, it’s smart to have a designated emergency contact. It saves on time and reduces panic, as one member is responsible for knowing and reporting everyone’s whereabouts.

Pr tip: Group family text messages save on time

Make sure to think through the protocol for pets, older relatives or members with disabilities; they may need assistance walking or being transported.

Be familiar with the emergency plans at your work and your children’s school.

The Event

Because natural disasters in New Albany are very rare, it’s unlikely residents will need to evacuate, take shelter or quarantine the sick. Still, it’s good to know what to do.

Never keep the gas in the family car too low in case evacuation is necessary.

Have a designated area within the house for taking shelter, preferably a basement.

Refer to local or national government sources for information on a quarantine location.

For more information on preparing, visit www.healthfinder.gov.

Lydia Freudenberg is a brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.