Special Section - NAHS students commit to giving back

Healthy New Albany Magazine discusses Community Spirit in the 2018 September/October Special Section.

For New Albany High School students, the phrase “service learning” has a different meaning than it would for others. That’s because NAHS students are required to complete a certain number of community service hours to graduate, though many students volunteer simply for the pleasure of giving back.

The New Albany-Plain Local Schools’ Board of Education recognizes the importance of service learning and requires students to complete a minimum of 25 hours of it to graduate. Moreover, service learning allows students to benefit from new skill development, helps determine career paths while assisting others, teaches civic responsibility, and strengthens the community and students’ connection to it.

There has also been a growing trend of scholarship application committees, college admissions and even employers viewing service learning records to determine acceptance into their programs, schools or companies, according to Patrick Gallaway, director of communications for NAPLS.

Some of the guidelines of service learning state that students are encouraged to provide service both within and outside the New Albany area. They may not work for family members, for-profit businesses or be compensated in any way for their service.

Any service learning hours accrued from June 1 of a student’s freshman year until May of their senior year may be applied to their service learning graduation requirement.

Some examples of volunteer work that students have done in the past include working big events like the New Albany Walking Classic, assisting with local city events, working at nursing homes and more. Students are encouraged to come up with and plan their own volunteer opportunities.

The major takeaway? New Albany schools wants its students to continue their philanthropic efforts even after graduation. If the spirit of giving back is instilled at a young age, young people are more likely to continue giving back through adulthood. Faculty members and teachers hope to see these kids move on to college and their future careers with the mindset that it is good to give back and help others, and so far, it seems to be a success.

