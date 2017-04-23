Special Section May 2017: This is your brain on tech

While the war on drugs wages on, we have allowed digital drugs to become a part of our lives and, of largest concern, our children’s lives.

In other countries, internet addiction disorder is a No. 1 health crisis, and tech addiction rehab facilities are a reality. However, electronic cocaine is still peddled, in the form of glowing tablets, to our kids here in the U.S.

Why do I use the term “electronic cocaine?” Because glowing screens are dopaminergic.

Studies show that the use of devices is associated with structural and functional changes in brain regions responsible for emotional processing, executive attention, decision-making and cognitive control. Addiction aside, a much broader cause for concern is the risk that screen time is causing subtle damage, even in children with regular exposure, and the average child logs more than seven hours each day. The red areas indicate abnormal white matter in Internet-addicted teens.

Excessive screen time appears to impair brain structure and function. Much of the damage occurs in the brain’s frontal lobe, which undergoes massive change from puberty until the mid-20s. Frontal lobe development, in turn, largely determines success in every area of life – from sense of well-being and academic or career success to relationship skills. Use this research to strengthen your own parental position on screen management, and to educate others on doing the same.

Ria Greiff is the host of You, Inc., an NPR show. She is a master trainer for a nationwide firm and has been providing wellness seminars for the past 15 years. She is also the clinical director of her own benefits consulting firm. Ria is a regular contributor to Healthy New Albany Magazine. Feel free to contact her at ria@2rogues.com.