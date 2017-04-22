Special Section May 2017: The Buddy Bench

Teddy Fellrath, a third-grade Cub Scout at New Albany’s 2-5 Elementary School, has always been compassionate. He says it’s not something he had to work at; it’s just the way he is.

“I was born to be nicer,” he says. “I just don’t know how to explain it.”

This year, Teddy has been working to use his compassionate nature to help out his peers with the help of the Buddy Bench. The bench exists for students who don’t have anyone at recess to play with. Simply sit down at the Buddy Bench, and other students will invite you to play.

After a particularly lonely day on the playground, Teddy came home to talk to his mother, Abbie. The pair found the idea of the Buddy Bench online – a concept that has become fairly popular at schools throughout the country.

In New Albany, however, the concept is fairly new, so designated spotters will check on the bench, inviting any potential buddies to play.

“It’s not very complicated once everybody knows,” says Abbie. “And then those kids reach out to other kids. We’re looking forward to it.”

