Special Section May 2017: Race Walking on the Rise

Research shows race walking may be a great cardiovascular alternative for young people looking to bypass joint pain associated with running.

The sport requires individuals to walk at a fast pace with one foot maintaining contact with the ground at all times, and the leading leg must be straight until the leg is completely vertical and passes under the body. It has been an Olympic sport since 1904, says Jaclyn D. Norberg of the University of Kentucky. This walking-running hybrid activity shares many of the same fitness perks of running.

In a 2015 paper, Norberg writes, “Race walking is a movement that requires a certain technique. (Therefore), like any exercise motion, there is a risk of injury.”

However, Norberg writes, “The sport has become very popular among international competitors, as well as an alternative exercise to running. (Race walking) provides opportunities for competition, in addition to promoting valuable health and fitness benefits, without potential injury risks as in running.”

But the long-term health benefits are just the beginning for young people. USA Track and Field recognizes race walking as a sport, and some colleges even offer scholarships for competitive and skilled race walkers. As a collegiate sport, race walking is obviously quite competitive. However, race walking events are not uncommon in central Ohio, so real-world training is made easy. One such event is Columbus State Community College’s 5K race walk on May 6, featuring a prize purse of $5,500.

For information on how to get started using correct form and technique, visit www.racewalk.com.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.