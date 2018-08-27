Special Section - longtime local talks about NA history

Healthy New Albany Magazine discusses Community Spirit in the 2018 September/October Special Section.

× Expand In 2009, Glyde Marsh was chosen as New Albany Fourth of July parade grand marshal.

New Albany is a happy place. The white horse fencing, gorgeous red brick buildings, rich history and gregarious people. The people, most of all, are what make New Albany such a happy place.

There is a term used to describe community spirit in more scientific, psychological terms: collective effervescence. When people come together in close proximity, such as the residents of New Albany, and repeatedly share the sense of assembly, it naturally generates a high degree of happiness. Social bonds are then reinforced through the feeling of collectiveness.

In other words, when a group or individual engages in activities that benefit the community, community spirit is born.

In the Beginning

Dr. Glyde Marsh who, in 2013 at the age of 95, officially became the most senior elected official in the Ohio House of Representatives, has undoubtedly been one of the main catalysts for the level of spirit showcased by New Albany residents today. Marsh credits his late wife, Margaret, for keeping him involved within the community over the course of seven decades.

“She always wanted me to be involved, and here I am, more than 70 years since I served my country in World War II, and I’m still involved,” says Marsh, who is now 99.

After serving as a military police officer in World War II, Marsh arrived in New Albany in 1946. He made the decision to go to veterinary school, a decision heavily influenced by his childhood memories of farm life in rural northeastern Ohio.

Eventually Marsh found himself employed with The Ohio State University. One day he sent out an inquiry amongst his colleagues regarding where in the area he could find affordable land for sale.

“My wife and I wanted to start a family and everyone kept telling me the cheapest land anywhere in central Ohio was in New Albany,” says Marsh. “At that time, I paid $185 an acre. Times have certainly changed.”

Times certainly have changed and it’s been all for the better, proven by New Albany’s 2015 ranking as the No. 1 suburb in America by Business Insider.

After a professional career that saw Marsh become one of the nation’s leading poultry veterinarians, he retired from OSU in 1985. He never has retired from community service though. Today, Marsh is a member of the New Albany City Council, a position he’s held since 1993. He’s also served multiple terms as a school board member and works the polls during elections, a role he’s filled since 1954.

Since he served in World War II, Marsh hasn't taken a break from serving his community in some form.

Marsh still wants to know what’s on the minds of the people of New Albany. He can be found at the New Albany Farmers Market, his finger on the pulse of the community.

“Let’s put it this way; I take every Thursday and sit up at the farmers market talking to the citizens,” he says.

The most important issue for the people, according to Marsh, is the quality of the school system. Marsh’s commitment and devotion to the community is obvious, and he puts it simply:

“There have been tremendous changes,” he says.

Tremendous changes have indeed been made. Numerous school programs are recognized at the local, state and national levels each year. Each of New Albany Plain-Local Schools’ buildings have, at one time or another, been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education, and the district has received a rating of excellent by the Ohio Department of Education for the past five years.

This sense of community did not manifest overnight. It’s been a decades-long endeavor, and it’s all happened under Marsh’s watchful eye.

“I started in ’46, and the Plain Township area was considered the least developed, least desirable place to live in Franklin County,” he says.

It may be difficult for the present-day New Albany resident to consider that, at one time, the area was not only underdeveloped, but undesirable as well.

For the foreseeable future, Marsh continues to do his part to ensure New Albany’s light of community spirit continues to shine brighter than all the rest by making himself available at the community farmers market. Find Marsh Thursdays through Sept. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the New Albany Farmers Market in Market Square.

“I have a lawn chair there and I do it as a local politician to get a sense of the community,” he says.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.