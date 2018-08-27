Special Section - A great place to live for all ages

Healthy New Albany Magazine discusses Community Spirit in the 2018 September/October Special Section.

New Albany and the communities that surround it have experienced a senior living facility boom. There are facilities that specialize in certain areas such as physical therapy and memory care just to compensate for all aspects of senior citizen health needs. New Albany is a community of active- and health-minded individuals, and that philosophy doesn’t end with retirement. The area’s living options feel less like assisted living facilities and more like lifelong retreats for older adults.

At Home in New Albany

The campus at Wesley Woods at New Albany is just that – a campus. Perfectly planned, residents live in quintessential New Albany homes, complete with that well-loved Georgian architecture. First & Main of New Albany balances safety with comfort and privacy where seniors can find the care they need to stay well and live active, healthy lives. Whether you’re active and independent or in need of help with daily tasks, First & Main takes an á la carte approach: staying out of the way when not needed but appearing at a moment’s notice to provide attentive service with a smile whenever the need arises. Our Family Home at Harlem Road puts residents in a suburban, residential home that provides a warm, safe living environment which includes 24-hour personal care assistance and specializes in serving individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Otterbein Senior Life has a vast amount of services, living options and opportunities for its residents, which means its residents get the full freedom to choose the way they’d like to live, whether they’re adventurous and outdoorsy or would rather read a book by the fire. Close by, at the locally owned New Albany Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living, the community is dedicated to providing personal and committed care for both short-term guests and long-term residents.

Staying Near in Central Ohio

Senior Home Choice 6 is a residential care home that provides quality care for the well-being of every senior in the community, and is committed to helping residents live an independent life where they have the freedom to choose activities in which they participate; just a few reasons why the center provides a large variety of activities that fit a wide array of interests.

Three Creeks Senior Living is another brand-new community in Gahanna that includes upscale amenities, chef-prepared meals, concierge services, transportation and numerous activities located just minutes from downtown Columbus, New Albany Country Club and Easton Town Center. Sage Park Alzheimer’s Special Care Center is another center that specializes in care for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s. The staff pays great care and attention to the residents and offer numerous activities including painting and mini golf.

