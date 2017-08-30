Sloan Spalding is a firm believer in wearing a helmet

I consider myself to be an avid cyclist, riding almost 2,500 miles a year – the same distance as a one-way car ride from New Albany to San Francisco. For me, it is a great way to unwind, stay in shape, spend time with friends and, for one awesome weekend, support cancer research through Pelotonia.

A few years back on a training ride, I was in a serious accident. It was a large group ride with a bad vibe. A few miles into the ride, I knew it was time to separate from the pack. At the next turn, I would charge to the front and put some distance between myself and the other riders. But I didn’t make it to the turn.

I was later told that a dog ran out into the street, causing the riders in front to brake suddenly. I was in the middle of the group and had nowhere to go. The rider next to me launched off his bike and landed squarely on my front tire, which turned into a taco. I went right over the handlebars and landed head-first on the pavement, then bounced off the road into a ditch. My helmet actually broke in half.

I have no doubt that the only reason I’m walking around and still riding today is because I was wearing a good helmet that day.

Last year, Healthy New Albany Inc. and some local doctors, including noted pediatric expert Dr. Howard Jacobs from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, approached New Albany City Council about creating a local ordinance making helmets mandatory for cyclists under 18. When I heard about this effort, I immediately thought about my accident, and the impact of my head hitting the road that day. As a cyclist, parent and community leader, if this ordinance has the potential to save even one life by creating safe habits, then it will have been worth it.

Though New Albany is a very cycling-oriented community, I’ve observed many of our younger riders not wearing helmets. So far, no tickets have been written, but those with a history of continuing to ignore the law could soon receive tickets. Again, the goal here is to make helmet wearing a good habit.

Jacobs’ data from, and experience with, head injuries related to youth cyclists definitively support New Albany’s backing of this law.

Cycling is the leading cause of activity-related head injuries, roughly double the number of football.

26,000 children nationwide suffer traumatic brain injuries every year as a result of bike accidents.

75 percent of all fatal cycling accidents involve a head injury, and bike helmets reduce the risk of head injury by up to 85 percent.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than half of children ages 5-14 wear helmets, and older children have even worse habits when it comes to wearing their helmets.

These facts are sobering and the long-term effects of traumatic brain injury devastating. So, please don’t be swayed by your kids, who may tell you their helmets are uncomfortable or geeky. Just tell them they don’t have a choice, because wearing their helmet is the law in New Albany and Columbus.

Help them make the right decision by buying a helmet they view as stylish and comfortable. Or, through a partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Healthy New Albany has free bike helmets available. Those interested in receiving a helmet should call the Healthy New Albany office at 614-685-6344 to arrange to pick up one at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

Thanks for doing your part to keep our children safe and healthy.

Sloan Spalding is mayor of the city of New Albany. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

