Scene in New Albany | May 2018

New Albany SpringFest
Photos by Tiffany Fry
New Albany Middle School presents Legally Blond Jr.
Photos by Todd Sloan
The Jefferson Series presents General Michael Hayden, General Stanley A. McChrystal and General Peter Pace
Photos courtesy of James DeCamp Photography
John and Kathy Hodges, General Peter Pace , Marie and Robert Dawes
General Stanley and Annie McChrystal
Jeanine and General Michael Hayden
New Albany Sloan Spalding welcome veterans and active military to the Jefferson Series program.
Chief John Hoovler, Jason Miller, Colby Reynolds, Assistant Chief Jack Rupp, Shawn Stauffer
Dennis Welch and Beth Fisher, Jim Coleman and Nancy Colvin
Jack Kessler and Liza Kessler
Everett Becky Gallagher
Dave Ferguson and Mac Ferguson
Todd Johnson and Michele Shuster