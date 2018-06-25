Scene in New Albany | May 2018

New Albany SpringFest 

Photos by Tiffany Fry 

×

1 of 5

IMG_1078.jpg
×

2 of 5

IMG_1086.jpg
×

3 of 5

IMG_1097.jpg
×

4 of 5

IMG_1100.jpg
×

5 of 5

IMG_1112.jpg

New Albany Middle School presents Legally Blond Jr. 

Photos by Todd Sloan 

×

1 of 6

26457475407_349c206261_o.jpg
×

2 of 6

39520445370_4212207eaf_o.jpg
×

3 of 6

39520497360_faba5bf172_o.jpg
×

4 of 6

40434135205_dddab131d8_o.jpg
×

5 of 6

41287265882_f000f9bf31_o.jpg
×

6 of 6

41287331962_ce098ec37b_o.jpg

The Jefferson Series presents General Michael Hayden, General Stanley A. McChrystal and General Peter Pace 

Photos courtesy of James DeCamp Photography 

×

1 of 10

Generals 1.jpg

John and Kathy Hodges, General Peter Pace , Marie and Robert Dawes

×

2 of 10

Generals 2.jpg

General Stanley and Annie McChrystal

×

3 of 10

Generals 3.jpg

Jeanine and General Michael Hayden

×

4 of 10

20180201Jefferson-0158

James D. DeCamp ©James D. DeCamp/JamesDeCamp.co

20180201Jefferson-0158

New Albany Sloan Spalding welcome veterans and active military to the Jefferson Series program.

×

5 of 10

Generals 5.jpg

Chief John Hoovler, Jason Miller, Colby Reynolds, Assistant Chief Jack Rupp, Shawn Stauffer

×

6 of 10

Generals 6.jpg

Dennis Welch and Beth Fisher, Jim Coleman and Nancy Colvin

×

7 of 10

20180201Jefferson_JJ-8302

Jason Joseph ©Jason Joseph/JamesDeCamp.com

20180201Jefferson_JJ-8302

Jack Kessler and Liza Kessler

×

8 of 10

20180201Jefferson_JJ-8294

Jason Joseph ©Jason Joseph/JamesDeCamp.com

20180201Jefferson_JJ-8294

Everett Becky Gallagher

×

9 of 10

Generals 12.jpg

Dave Ferguson and Mac Ferguson

×

10 of 10

20180201Jefferson_JJ-8296

Jason Joseph ©Jason Joseph/JamesDeCamp.com

20180201Jefferson_JJ-8296

Todd Johnson and Michele Shuster

Tags

HNA cover May/June 2018

Find it Here!

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

WeekendScene Subscribe Mailer

Bookmarks